Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Fiesta Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Fiesta Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fiesta Bowl will feature the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a showdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 1, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Oklahoma State and Notre Dame Stats
- The Cowboys put up 12.3 more points per game (30.6) than the Fighting Irish allow (18.3).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four fewer than the Fighting Irish have forced (23).
- The Fighting Irish have put an average of 35.3 points per game on the board this season, 18.5 more than the 16.8 the Cowboys have surrendered.
- The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 14 times, four fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (18).
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Spencer Sanders has been a dual threat to lead Oklahoma State in both passing and rushing. He has 2,468 passing yards (189.8 ypg), completing 61.3% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 543 yards (41.8 ypg) on 129 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- Jaylen Warren has carried the ball 237 times for a team-high 1,134 yards (87.2 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
- Tay Martin's team-high 940 receiving yards (72.3 yards per game) have come on 71 receptions with seven touchdowns.
- Brennan Presley has collected 482 receiving yards (37.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 40 passes this year.
- Blaine Green's 20 receptions have netted him 310 yards (23.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Jack Coan leads Notre Dame with 2,641 passing yards (220.1 ypg) on 215-of-317 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
- Kyren Williams has carried the ball 204 times for a team-high 1,002 yards (83.5 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 42 catches for 359 yards (29.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 336 yards (28.0 per game) on 46 carries with three touchdowns.
- Kevin Austin Jr.'s 783 receiving yards (65.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Michael Mayer has caught 64 passes for 768 yards (64.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
- Avery Davis' 27 grabs have netted him 386 yards (32.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Oklahoma State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Texas Tech
W 23-0
Away
11/27/2021
Oklahoma
W 37-33
Home
12/4/2021
Baylor
L 21-16
Home
1/1/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
Notre Dame Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Virginia
W 28-3
Away
11/20/2021
Georgia Tech
W 55-0
Home
11/27/2021
Stanford
W 45-14
Away
1/1/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
1
2022
Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)