Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Fiesta Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

The Fiesta Bowl will feature the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a showdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 1, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Oklahoma State and Notre Dame Stats

The Cowboys put up 12.3 more points per game (30.6) than the Fighting Irish allow (18.3).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four fewer than the Fighting Irish have forced (23).

The Fighting Irish have put an average of 35.3 points per game on the board this season, 18.5 more than the 16.8 the Cowboys have surrendered.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 14 times, four fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (18).

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Spencer Sanders has been a dual threat to lead Oklahoma State in both passing and rushing. He has 2,468 passing yards (189.8 ypg), completing 61.3% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 543 yards (41.8 ypg) on 129 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Warren has carried the ball 237 times for a team-high 1,134 yards (87.2 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.

Tay Martin's team-high 940 receiving yards (72.3 yards per game) have come on 71 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Brennan Presley has collected 482 receiving yards (37.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 40 passes this year.

Blaine Green's 20 receptions have netted him 310 yards (23.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Jack Coan leads Notre Dame with 2,641 passing yards (220.1 ypg) on 215-of-317 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Kyren Williams has carried the ball 204 times for a team-high 1,002 yards (83.5 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 42 catches for 359 yards (29.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 336 yards (28.0 per game) on 46 carries with three touchdowns.

Kevin Austin Jr.'s 783 receiving yards (65.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with six touchdowns.

Michael Mayer has caught 64 passes for 768 yards (64.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Avery Davis' 27 grabs have netted him 386 yards (32.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Texas Tech W 23-0 Away 11/27/2021 Oklahoma W 37-33 Home 12/4/2021 Baylor L 21-16 Home 1/1/2022 Notre Dame - Away

Notre Dame Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Virginia W 28-3 Away 11/20/2021 Georgia Tech W 55-0 Home 11/27/2021 Stanford W 45-14 Away 1/1/2022 Oklahoma State - Home

