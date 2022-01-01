Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Fiesta Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Fiesta Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dezmon Jackson (27) looks back after he is stopped short of the end zone in the loss to the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fiesta Bowl will feature the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a showdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 1, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

    Oklahoma State and Notre Dame Stats

    • The Cowboys put up 12.3 more points per game (30.6) than the Fighting Irish allow (18.3).
    • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four fewer than the Fighting Irish have forced (23).
    • The Fighting Irish have put an average of 35.3 points per game on the board this season, 18.5 more than the 16.8 the Cowboys have surrendered.
    • The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 14 times, four fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (18).

    Oklahoma State Players to Watch

    • Spencer Sanders has been a dual threat to lead Oklahoma State in both passing and rushing. He has 2,468 passing yards (189.8 ypg), completing 61.3% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 543 yards (41.8 ypg) on 129 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Warren has carried the ball 237 times for a team-high 1,134 yards (87.2 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • Tay Martin's team-high 940 receiving yards (72.3 yards per game) have come on 71 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Brennan Presley has collected 482 receiving yards (37.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 40 passes this year.
    • Blaine Green's 20 receptions have netted him 310 yards (23.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Jack Coan leads Notre Dame with 2,641 passing yards (220.1 ypg) on 215-of-317 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • Kyren Williams has carried the ball 204 times for a team-high 1,002 yards (83.5 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 42 catches for 359 yards (29.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 336 yards (28.0 per game) on 46 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Kevin Austin Jr.'s 783 receiving yards (65.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Michael Mayer has caught 64 passes for 768 yards (64.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Avery Davis' 27 grabs have netted him 386 yards (32.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

    11/20/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 23-0

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Oklahoma

    W 37-33

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Baylor

    L 21-16

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    Notre Dame Schedule and Results

    11/13/2021

    Virginia

    W 28-3

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 55-0

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Stanford

    W 45-14

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
