The No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 showdown versus the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

Betting Information for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma State -4.5 49.5

Oklahoma State and Oklahoma Stats

The Cowboys score 31.4 points per game, 7.2 more than the Sooners allow per contest (24.2).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, eight fewer than the Sooners have forced (20).

The Sooners have scored 38.9 points per game this season, 24.0 more than the Cowboys have given up.

The Sooners have turned the ball over 11 times, three fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Spencer Sanders has thrown for 1,997 yards (181.5 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 60% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 417 yards (37.9 ypg) on 100 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Warren has carried the ball 220 times for a team-high 1,078 yards (98.0 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 166 yards (15.1 per game).

Tay Martin's team-leading 763 receiving yards (69.4 yards per game) have come on 55 receptions with six touchdowns.

Brennan Presley has reeled in 35 passes for 422 yards (38.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Blaine Green's 12 catches have netted him 251 yards (22.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,484 yards (134.9 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 75% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Kennedy Brooks' team-high 968 rushing yards (88.0 per game) have come on 161 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Caleb Williams has piled up 53 carries for 372 yards (33.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

Marvin Mims' 644 receiving yards (58.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 29 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jadon Haselwood has hauled in 36 passes for 381 yards (34.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Mike Woods' 30 receptions this season have resulted in 363 yards (33.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

