The No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. TCU

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

Betting Information for Oklahoma State vs. TCU

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma State -12 54

Oklahoma State and TCU Stats

The Cowboys average just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.1).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (11).

The Horned Frogs have put an average of 31.3 points per game on the board this year, 15 more than the 16.3 the Cowboys have surrendered.

This year the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Cowboys have forced 13 turnovers.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Spencer Sanders has been a dual threat to lead Oklahoma State in both passing and rushing. He has 1,523 passing yards (169.2 ypg), completing 60.9% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 316 yards (35.1 ypg) on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Warren's team-high 928 rushing yards (103.1 per game) have come on 191 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 159 yards (17.7 per game).

Tay Martin's team-high 590 receiving yards (65.6 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with six touchdowns.

Brennan Presley has hauled in 29 passes for 361 yards (40.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Rashod Owens has hauled in 16 receptions for 232 yards (25.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

TCU Players to Watch

Max Duggan has thrown for 1,666 yards (185.1 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 64.9% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 250 rushing yards (27.8 ypg) on 77 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Evans' team-high 641 rushing yards (71.2 per game) have come on 92 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Kendre Miller has collected 511 yards (56.8 per game) on 71 carries with six touchdowns.

Quentin Johnston's 615 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 31 receptions and six touchdowns.

Taye Barber has racked up 369 receiving yards (41 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes this year.

Derius Davis' 25 catches have netted him 353 yards (39.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

