Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) square off against a fellow Big 12 foe when they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium

Oklahoma State and Texas Tech Stats

The Cowboys rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Red Raiders give up (33.5).

The Cowboys have 12 giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 12 takeaways .

The Red Raiders have scored 33.6 points per game this season, 17.2 more than the Cowboys have given up.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (13).

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Spencer Sanders has been a dual threat to lead Oklahoma State in both passing and rushing. He has 1,758 passing yards (175.8 ypg), completing 61.7% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 369 yards (36.9 ypg) on 94 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Warren has carried the ball 208 times for a team-high 1,041 yards (104.1 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 166 yards (16.6 per game).

Tay Martin's 633 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 48 receptions and six touchdowns.

Brennan Presley has recorded 422 receiving yards (42.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes this year.

Rashod Owens has hauled in 16 receptions for 232 yards (23.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Henry Colombi has 1,291 passing yards (129.1 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 64.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks' team-high 432 rushing yards (43.2 per game) have come on 54 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season SaRodorick Thompson has rushed for 419 yards (41.9 per game) on 88 carries with nine touchdowns.

Erik Ezukanma's team-high 686 receiving yards (68.6 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with four touchdowns.

Kaylon Geiger has recorded 486 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 37 passes this year.

Myles Price's 31 receptions this season have resulted in 423 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Kansas W 55-3 Home 11/6/2021 West Virginia W 24-3 Away 11/13/2021 TCU W 63-17 Home 11/20/2021 Texas Tech - Away 11/27/2021 Oklahoma - Home

Texas Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Kansas State L 25-24 Home 10/30/2021 Oklahoma L 52-21 Away 11/13/2021 Iowa State W 41-38 Home 11/20/2021 Oklahoma State - Home 11/27/2021 Baylor - Away

