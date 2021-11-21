Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) square off against a fellow Big 12 foe when they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium
Oklahoma State and Texas Tech Stats
- The Cowboys rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Red Raiders give up (33.5).
- The Cowboys have 12 giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 12 takeaways .
- The Red Raiders have scored 33.6 points per game this season, 17.2 more than the Cowboys have given up.
- The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (13).
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Spencer Sanders has been a dual threat to lead Oklahoma State in both passing and rushing. He has 1,758 passing yards (175.8 ypg), completing 61.7% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 369 yards (36.9 ypg) on 94 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- Jaylen Warren has carried the ball 208 times for a team-high 1,041 yards (104.1 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 166 yards (16.6 per game).
- Tay Martin's 633 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 48 receptions and six touchdowns.
- Brennan Presley has recorded 422 receiving yards (42.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes this year.
- Rashod Owens has hauled in 16 receptions for 232 yards (23.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Henry Colombi has 1,291 passing yards (129.1 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 64.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- Tahj Brooks' team-high 432 rushing yards (43.2 per game) have come on 54 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- This season SaRodorick Thompson has rushed for 419 yards (41.9 per game) on 88 carries with nine touchdowns.
- Erik Ezukanma's team-high 686 receiving yards (68.6 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Kaylon Geiger has recorded 486 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 37 passes this year.
- Myles Price's 31 receptions this season have resulted in 423 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Oklahoma State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Kansas
W 55-3
Home
11/6/2021
West Virginia
W 24-3
Away
11/13/2021
TCU
W 63-17
Home
11/20/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
11/27/2021
Oklahoma
-
Home
Texas Tech Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Kansas State
L 25-24
Home
10/30/2021
Oklahoma
L 52-21
Away
11/13/2021
Iowa State
W 41-38
Home
11/20/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Baylor
-
Away
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/EST
