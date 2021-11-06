Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) will clash with a fellow Big 12 squad when they go to the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
Oklahoma State and West Virginia Stats
- The Cowboys average 6.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Mountaineers surrender (22.9).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Mountaineers have forced (8).
- The Mountaineers have averaged 11.6 more points scored this season (29.6) than the Cowboys have allowed (18.0).
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Cowboys have forced (11).
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Spencer Sanders has thrown for 1,341 yards (167.6 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 59.6% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 298 yards (37.3 ypg) on 74 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Jaylen Warren, has carried the ball 175 times for 850 yards (106.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 12 passes for 150 yards (18.8 per game).
- Tay Martin's 527 receiving yards (65.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Brennan Presley has put up a 308-yard season so far (38.5 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes.
- Rashod Owens' 16 catches have netted him 232 yards (29.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Jarret Doege has 2,071 passing yards (258.9 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 66.5% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Leddie Brown, has carried the ball 141 times for 642 yards (80.3 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 23 passes for 155 yards (19.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Garrett Greene has racked up 41 carries for 300 yards (37.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Winston Wright's team-high 523 receiving yards (65.4 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with one touchdown.
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton has put up a 435-yard season so far (54.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes.
- Isaiah Esdale's 26 receptions have yielded 343 yards (42.9 ypg) and one touchdown.
Oklahoma State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Texas
W 32-24
Away
10/23/2021
Iowa State
L 24-21
Away
10/30/2021
Kansas
W 55-3
Home
11/6/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
11/13/2021
TCU
-
Home
11/20/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
11/27/2021
Oklahoma
-
Home
West Virginia Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Baylor
L 45-20
Away
10/23/2021
TCU
W 29-17
Away
10/30/2021
Iowa State
W 38-31
Home
11/6/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Home
11/13/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Texas
-
Home
11/27/2021
Kansas
-
Away
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Oklahoma State at West Virginia
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
