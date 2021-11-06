Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Tony Mathis Jr. (24) is tackled by Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Zach Petersen (55) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) will clash with a fellow Big 12 squad when they go to the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oklahoma State and West Virginia Stats

    • The Cowboys average 6.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Mountaineers surrender (22.9).
    • The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Mountaineers have forced (8).
    • The Mountaineers have averaged 11.6 more points scored this season (29.6) than the Cowboys have allowed (18.0).
    • The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Cowboys have forced (11).

    Oklahoma State Players to Watch

    • Spencer Sanders has thrown for 1,341 yards (167.6 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 59.6% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 298 yards (37.3 ypg) on 74 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Jaylen Warren, has carried the ball 175 times for 850 yards (106.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 12 passes for 150 yards (18.8 per game).
    • Tay Martin's 527 receiving yards (65.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Brennan Presley has put up a 308-yard season so far (38.5 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes.
    • Rashod Owens' 16 catches have netted him 232 yards (29.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jarret Doege has 2,071 passing yards (258.9 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 66.5% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Leddie Brown, has carried the ball 141 times for 642 yards (80.3 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 23 passes for 155 yards (19.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Garrett Greene has racked up 41 carries for 300 yards (37.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Winston Wright's team-high 523 receiving yards (65.4 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Bryce Ford-Wheaton has put up a 435-yard season so far (54.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes.
    • Isaiah Esdale's 26 receptions have yielded 343 yards (42.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Texas

    W 32-24

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Iowa State

    L 24-21

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Kansas

    W 55-3

    Home

    11/6/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Home

    West Virginia Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Baylor

    L 45-20

    Away

    10/23/2021

    TCU

    W 29-17

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Iowa State

    W 38-31

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Oklahoma State at West Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

