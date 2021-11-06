Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Tony Mathis Jr. (24) is tackled by Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Zach Petersen (55) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) will clash with a fellow Big 12 squad when they go to the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Oklahoma State and West Virginia Stats

The Cowboys average 6.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Mountaineers surrender (22.9).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Mountaineers have forced (8).

The Mountaineers have averaged 11.6 more points scored this season (29.6) than the Cowboys have allowed (18.0).

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Cowboys have forced (11).

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Spencer Sanders has thrown for 1,341 yards (167.6 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 59.6% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 298 yards (37.3 ypg) on 74 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Warren, has carried the ball 175 times for 850 yards (106.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 12 passes for 150 yards (18.8 per game).

Tay Martin's 527 receiving yards (65.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with four touchdowns.

Brennan Presley has put up a 308-yard season so far (38.5 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes.

Rashod Owens' 16 catches have netted him 232 yards (29.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jarret Doege has 2,071 passing yards (258.9 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 66.5% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Leddie Brown, has carried the ball 141 times for 642 yards (80.3 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 23 passes for 155 yards (19.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Garrett Greene has racked up 41 carries for 300 yards (37.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Winston Wright's team-high 523 receiving yards (65.4 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with one touchdown.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton has put up a 435-yard season so far (54.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes.

Isaiah Esdale's 26 receptions have yielded 343 yards (42.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Texas W 32-24 Away 10/23/2021 Iowa State L 24-21 Away 10/30/2021 Kansas W 55-3 Home 11/6/2021 West Virginia - Away 11/13/2021 TCU - Home 11/20/2021 Texas Tech - Away 11/27/2021 Oklahoma - Home

West Virginia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Baylor L 45-20 Away 10/23/2021 TCU W 29-17 Away 10/30/2021 Iowa State W 38-31 Home 11/6/2021 Oklahoma State - Home 11/13/2021 Kansas State - Away 11/20/2021 Texas - Home 11/27/2021 Kansas - Away

