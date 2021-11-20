Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma State at Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oklahoma State faces one more test against a feisty Texas Tech team on Saturday in college football.
    Author:

    No. 9 Oklahoma State (9–1, 6–1) will go on the road Saturday to face Texas Tech (6–4, 3–4) in Lubbock.

    How to Watch: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech Today

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    Live stream Oklahoma State at Texas Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Red Raiders moved on from head coach Matt Wells a few weeks back, replacing him with Texas high school legend Joey McGuire. But Sonny Cumbie will remain the interim coach for the rest of the season, and the Red Raiders are 1–1 with Cumbie at the helm, defeating Iowa State last week 41–38.

    Freshman Donovan Smith started at quarterback in that game, going 25-for-32 for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Smith appears set to start at quarterback again this week.

    As for Oklahoma State, a win in this game sets up a winner-takes-all battle against Oklahoma next week for the Big 12 regular-season title. Mike Gundy's team has just one blemish on its résumé, a three-point loss to Iowa State. The team still has an outside shot at getting one of the four CFP spots, especially if it can run the table.

    Oklahoma State is third in the FBS in total defense and seventh in scoring defense. The team has allowed just 23 total points over the past three games against Kansas, TCU and Texas Tech.

    Offensively, Jaylen Warren has 10 rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Spencer Sanders has scored four times on the ground and 14 times through the air.

    Last year, the Cowboys beat the Red Raiders 50–44.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
