    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Even with its loss to Baylor last week, No. 12 Oklahoma remains in the top spot in the Big 12. Will the Sooners still be there after facing upset-friendly Iowa State on Saturday?
    Author:

    No. 12 Oklahoma dropped from the ranks of college football's unbeaten last week, losing 27-14 on the road to No. 11 Baylor. The silver lining for the Sooners? They remain in first place in the Big 12 and still control their own destiny for a spot in the conference championship game. To get there, though, they'll likely need to win out, and that means beating an Iowa State team that has been a tough out all season on Saturday.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream Oklahoma Sooners vs. Iowa State Cyclones on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Sooners enter this game 9-1 on the season, and 6-1 in conference play. No. 9 Oklahoma State is the only other one-loss team in the Big 12, with those two meeting next week. 

    Speaking of Oklahoma State, the Cowboys are just one top team that Iowa State has tested or beaten this year. The Cyclones took down the Cowboys 24-21 back in mid-October handing them their lone loss of the season. Matt Campbell's team also had a two-point loss to Baylor and blowout win over Texas on its resume. 

    This game is also a rematch of last year's Big 12 Championship Game, which Oklahoma won 27-21. That was the Sooners' 77th all-time win in the series, compared to just seven for the Cyclones - with two of those coming in the last four years.

    You can catch this game at FOX, starting with a noon ET kickoff.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

