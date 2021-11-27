No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 7 Oklahoma State battle in their annual rivalry on Saturday afternoon with a berth in the Big 12 title game on the line for the Sooners.

No. 7 Oklahoma State has lost seven straight against the Sooners, but the Cowboys have their best shot in a long time Saturday to win against their rivals.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WCPO - Cincinnati)

Oklahoma State comes in on a four-game winning streak since its upset loss to Iowa State on Oct. 23. The winning streak has helped the Cowboys clinch a berth into the Big 12 championship game where they will either play Oklahoma or Baylor.

No. 10 Oklahoma started the year 9–0 but two weeks ago lost to Baylor. That has them needing a win against the Cowboys to make the conference championship game. With a loss and a Baylor win, the Sooners would miss out on playing for the Big 12 championship.

The Sooners have looked vulnerable this year, but they will look to bounce against their hated in- rival. If Oklahoma can pull off the win they would play the Cowboys again next week for the Big 12 title.

