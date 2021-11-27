Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 7 Oklahoma State battle in their annual rivalry on Saturday afternoon with a berth in the Big 12 title game on the line for the Sooners.
    Author:

    No. 7 Oklahoma State has lost seven straight against the Sooners, but the Cowboys have their best shot in a long time Saturday to win against their rivals.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC (WCPO - Cincinnati)

    Live stream the Oklahoma at Oklahoma State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oklahoma State comes in on a four-game winning streak since its upset loss to Iowa State on Oct. 23. The winning streak has helped the Cowboys clinch a berth into the Big 12 championship game where they will either play Oklahoma or Baylor.

    No. 10 Oklahoma started the year 9–0 but two weeks ago lost to Baylor. That has them needing a win against the Cowboys to make the conference championship game. With a loss and a Baylor win, the Sooners would miss out on playing for the Big 12 championship.

    The Sooners have looked vulnerable this year, but they will look to bounce against their hated in- rival. If Oklahoma can pull off the win they would play the Cowboys again next week for the Big 12 title.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

    TV CHANNEL: ABC (WCPO - Cincinnati)
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Irvine at Santa Clara in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Eastern Washington at Washington State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17210552
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Sacramento State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) carries the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Nets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17238521
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Hawks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17195816
    College Football

    How to Watch Tulane at Memphis

    1 minute ago
    pittsburgh penguins sydney crosby
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens at Penguins

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy