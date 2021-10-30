Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Marcus Williams Jr. (7) runs the ball against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-5, 0-0 C-USA) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in a clash of C-USA foes. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Tech

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Louisiana Tech vs. Old Dominion

    Louisiana Tech and Old Dominion Stats

    • The Bulldogs score 26.6 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Monarchs surrender per matchup (31.4).
    • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times, seven more than the Monarchs' takeaways (6).
    • The Monarchs are averaging 9.9 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Bulldogs are allowing (33.0).
    • The Monarchs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Bulldogs have forced (12).

    Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

    • Austin Kendall has thrown for 1,621 yards (231.6 ypg) to lead Louisiana Tech, completing 60.3% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 160 yards (22.9 ypg) on 54 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Marcus Williams Jr. has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 425 yards (60.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 150 yards (21.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Smoke Harris' 392 receiving yards (56.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 37 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Jerrod Means has put up a 355-yard season so far (50.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes.
    • Tre Harris has hauled in 22 grabs for 293 yards (41.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Old Dominion Players to Watch

    • Darriel Mack Jr. has 859 passing yards (122.7 ypg) to lead Old Dominion, completing 51.5% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 177 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 72 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 89 times for 443 yards (63.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elijah Davis has piled up 331 yards (47.3 per game) on 60 attempts with three touchdowns.
    • Ali Jennings' 383 receiving yards (54.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Zack Kuntz has put up a 376-yard season so far (53.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes.
    • Stone Smartt's 12 catches this season have resulted in 117 yards (16.7 ypg).

