Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane: Myrtle Beach Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/20/2021

How to Watch Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane: Myrtle Beach Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Old Dominion Monarchs play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday, December 20, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Tulsa vs. Old Dominion
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Brooks Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tulsa and Old Dominion Stats
- The Golden Hurricane average just 1.5 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Monarchs give up (27.6).
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 23 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (16).
- The Golden Hurricane defense has allowed 27.4 points per game this season, close to the same as the 28.5 the Monarchs have scored.
- The Monarchs have turned the ball over five more times (21 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Davis Brin has 2,957 passing yards (246.4 ypg) to lead Tulsa, completing 58.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions this season.
- Shamari Brooks has carried the ball 192 times for a team-high 922 yards (76.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Anthony Watkins has rushed for 579 yards (48.3 per game) on 76 carries with four touchdowns.
- Josh Johnson's 958 receiving yards (79.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 74 receptions with five touchdowns.
- JuanCarlos Santana has recorded 599 receiving yards (49.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes this year.
- Sam Crawford Jr.'s 27 receptions have yielded 472 yards (39.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Hayden Wolff leads Old Dominion with 1,753 passing yards (146.1 ypg) on 139-of-224 passing with nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
- Blake Watson's team-high 1,039 rushing yards (86.6 per game) have come on 202 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Elijah Davis has racked up 568 yards (47.3 per game) on 104 attempts with six touchdowns.
- Ali Jennings' 992 receiving yards (82.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 56 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Zack Kuntz has caught 70 passes for 669 yards (55.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
- Isiah Paige's 23 grabs this season have resulted in 174 yards (14.5 ypg) and one touchdown.
Tulsa Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Tulane
W 20-13
Away
11/20/2021
Temple
W 44-10
Home
11/27/2021
SMU
W 34-31
Away
12/20/2021
Old Dominion
-
Home
Old Dominion Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Florida Atlantic
W 30-16
Home
11/20/2021
Middle Tennessee
W 24-17
Away
11/27/2021
Charlotte
W 56-34
Home
12/20/2021
Tulsa
-
Away
How To Watch
December
20
2021
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:30
PM/EST
