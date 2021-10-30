Publish date:
How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC) take on a fellow SEC foe when they host the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Auburn and Ole Miss Stats
- The Tigers score 35.4 points per game, 7.1 more than the Rebels allow per outing (28.3).
- The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 12 takeaways .
- The Rebels have put an average of 41.9 points per game on the board this season, 22.2 more than the 19.7 the Tigers have surrendered.
- The Rebels have five giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .
Auburn Players to Watch
- Bo Nix has 1,488 passing yards (212.6 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 60.7% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 159 rushing yards (22.7 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Tank Bigsby has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 526 yards (75.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Jarquez Hunter has racked up 57 carries for 492 yards (70.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Demetris Robertson's 312 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Kobe Hudson has recorded 296 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 22 passes this year.
- Shedrick Jackson's 21 grabs have yielded 271 yards (38.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Matt Corral has been a dual threat to lead Ole Miss in both passing and rushing. He has 1,913 passing yards (273.3 ypg), completing 67.6% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 474 yards (67.7 ypg) on 100 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
- This season Henry Parrish Jr. has piled up 407 yards (58.1 per game) on 74 attempts with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 17 passes for 147 yards (21.0 per game).
- Dontario Drummond's team-leading 619 receiving yards (88.4 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Braylon Sanders has hauled in 13 passes for 309 yards (44.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Jonathan Mingo's 15 catches have netted him 290 yards (41.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Auburn Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
LSU
W 24-19
Away
10/9/2021
Georgia
L 34-10
Home
10/16/2021
Arkansas
W 38-23
Away
10/30/2021
Ole Miss
-
Home
11/6/2021
Texas A&M
-
Away
11/13/2021
Mississippi State
-
Home
11/20/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
Ole Miss Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Arkansas
W 52-51
Home
10/16/2021
Tennessee
W 31-26
Away
10/23/2021
LSU
W 31-17
Home
10/30/2021
Auburn
-
Away
11/6/2021
Liberty
-
Home
11/13/2021
Texas A&M
-
Home
11/20/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Home
