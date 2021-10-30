Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) rushes against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) rushes against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC) take on a fellow SEC foe when they host the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss

    Auburn and Ole Miss Stats

    • The Tigers score 35.4 points per game, 7.1 more than the Rebels allow per outing (28.3).
    • The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 12 takeaways .
    • The Rebels have put an average of 41.9 points per game on the board this season, 22.2 more than the 19.7 the Tigers have surrendered.
    • The Rebels have five giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Bo Nix has 1,488 passing yards (212.6 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 60.7% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 159 rushing yards (22.7 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Tank Bigsby has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 526 yards (75.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jarquez Hunter has racked up 57 carries for 492 yards (70.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Demetris Robertson's 312 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Kobe Hudson has recorded 296 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 22 passes this year.
    • Shedrick Jackson's 21 grabs have yielded 271 yards (38.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Matt Corral has been a dual threat to lead Ole Miss in both passing and rushing. He has 1,913 passing yards (273.3 ypg), completing 67.6% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 474 yards (67.7 ypg) on 100 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Henry Parrish Jr. has piled up 407 yards (58.1 per game) on 74 attempts with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 17 passes for 147 yards (21.0 per game).
    • Dontario Drummond's team-leading 619 receiving yards (88.4 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Braylon Sanders has hauled in 13 passes for 309 yards (44.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Jonathan Mingo's 15 catches have netted him 290 yards (41.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Auburn Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    LSU

    W 24-19

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Georgia

    L 34-10

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Arkansas

    W 38-23

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    Ole Miss Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Arkansas

    W 52-51

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Tennessee

    W 31-26

    Away

    10/23/2021

    LSU

    W 31-17

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Ole Miss at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17054243
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 4: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17028209
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Grizzlies

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17041116
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Bucks

    1 minute ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17047274
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Bulls

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17047651
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Blues

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_17044780
    MLS

    How to Watch Columbus Crew SC at D.C. United

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_15113068
    USL Championship Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville City FC at Birmingham Legion FC

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy