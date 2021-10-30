Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) rushes against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC) take on a fellow SEC foe when they host the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn and Ole Miss Stats

The Tigers score 35.4 points per game, 7.1 more than the Rebels allow per outing (28.3).

The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 12 takeaways .

The Rebels have put an average of 41.9 points per game on the board this season, 22.2 more than the 19.7 the Tigers have surrendered.

The Rebels have five giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .

Auburn Players to Watch

Bo Nix has 1,488 passing yards (212.6 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 60.7% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 159 rushing yards (22.7 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tank Bigsby has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 526 yards (75.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Jarquez Hunter has racked up 57 carries for 492 yards (70.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Demetris Robertson's 312 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and three touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has recorded 296 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 22 passes this year.

Shedrick Jackson's 21 grabs have yielded 271 yards (38.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Matt Corral has been a dual threat to lead Ole Miss in both passing and rushing. He has 1,913 passing yards (273.3 ypg), completing 67.6% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 474 yards (67.7 ypg) on 100 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

This season Henry Parrish Jr. has piled up 407 yards (58.1 per game) on 74 attempts with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 17 passes for 147 yards (21.0 per game).

Dontario Drummond's team-leading 619 receiving yards (88.4 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with six touchdowns.

Braylon Sanders has hauled in 13 passes for 309 yards (44.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jonathan Mingo's 15 catches have netted him 290 yards (41.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Auburn Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 LSU W 24-19 Away 10/9/2021 Georgia L 34-10 Home 10/16/2021 Arkansas W 38-23 Away 10/30/2021 Ole Miss - Home 11/6/2021 Texas A&M - Away 11/13/2021 Mississippi State - Home 11/20/2021 South Carolina - Away

Ole Miss Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Arkansas W 52-51 Home 10/16/2021 Tennessee W 31-26 Away 10/23/2021 LSU W 31-17 Home 10/30/2021 Auburn - Away 11/6/2021 Liberty - Home 11/13/2021 Texas A&M - Home 11/20/2021 Vanderbilt - Home

