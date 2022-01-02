Ole Miss vs. Baylor: Sugar Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears meet for the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -1 58

Ole Miss and Baylor Stats

The Rebels rack up 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears surrender (19.2).

This year, the Rebels have nine turnovers, 15 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (24).

The Bears have averaged 7.5 more points this season (32.5) than the Rebels have allowed (25.0).

This season the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Matt Corral has thrown for 3,328 yards (277.3 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 68.2% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 597 rushing yards (49.8 ypg) on 145 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Jerrion Ealy has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 703 yards (58.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 30 catches for 214 yards (17.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Snoop Conner has racked up 615 yards (51.3 per game) on 121 attempts with 13 touchdowns.

Dontario Drummond's team-high 919 receiving yards (76.6 yards per game) have come on 66 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Braylon Sanders has grabbed 23 passes for 512 yards (42.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jahcour Pearson's 26 grabs have turned into 392 yards (32.7 ypg).

Baylor Players to Watch

Gerry Bohanon has thrown for 2,197 yards (169.0 ypg) to lead Baylor, completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 301 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 69 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Abram Smith has carried the ball 231 times for a team-high 1,397 yards (107.5 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Trestan Ebner has piled up 764 yards (58.8 per game) on 143 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 28 passes for 284 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tyquan Thornton's 946 receiving yards (72.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 61 receptions with nine touchdowns.

R.J. Sneed has reeled in 44 passes for 563 yards (43.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ben Sims' 32 receptions have turned into 361 yards (27.8 ypg) and six touchdowns.

