    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Liberty Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (7) tries to run past Syracuse Orange defensive back Jason Simmons (14) in the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

    The Liberty Flames (7-2) play at the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Liberty

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
    Betting Information for Ole Miss vs. Liberty

    Ole Miss vs Liberty Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Ole Miss

    -9.5

    67

    Ole Miss and Liberty Stats

    • The Rebels score 39.1 points per game, 21.3 more than the Flames surrender per contest (17.8).
    • The Rebels have six giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .
    • The Flames have averaged 8.8 more points scored this season (37.4) than the Rebels have allowed (28.6).
    • The Flames have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (14).

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Matt Corral has been a dual threat to lead Ole Miss in both passing and rushing. He has 2,202 passing yards (275.3 ypg), completing 66% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 519 yards (64.9 ypg) on 110 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Henry Parrish Jr. has piled up 464 yards (58.0 per game) on 86 carries with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 18 passes for 162 yards (20.3 per game).
    • Dontario Drummond's team-high 658 receiving yards (82.3 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Braylon Sanders has put together a 309-yard season so far (38.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes.
    • Jonathan Mingo has hauled in 15 catches for 290 yards (36.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Liberty Players to Watch

    • Malik Willis has been a dual threat to lead Liberty in both passing and rushing. He has 1,986 passing yards (220.7 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 684 yards (76.0 ypg) on 126 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
    • This season T.J. Green has collected 315 yards (35.0 per game) on 59 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Demario Douglas' 567 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • CJ Daniels has hauled in 26 passes for 456 yards (50.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.
    • DJ Stubbs' 15 catches have turned into 245 yards (27.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

