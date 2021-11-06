Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (7) tries to run past Syracuse Orange defensive back Jason Simmons (14) in the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Flames (7-2) play at the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Liberty

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Ole Miss vs. Liberty

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -9.5 67

Ole Miss and Liberty Stats

The Rebels score 39.1 points per game, 21.3 more than the Flames surrender per contest (17.8).

The Rebels have six giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .

The Flames have averaged 8.8 more points scored this season (37.4) than the Rebels have allowed (28.6).

The Flames have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (14).

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Matt Corral has been a dual threat to lead Ole Miss in both passing and rushing. He has 2,202 passing yards (275.3 ypg), completing 66% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 519 yards (64.9 ypg) on 110 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

This season Henry Parrish Jr. has piled up 464 yards (58.0 per game) on 86 carries with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 18 passes for 162 yards (20.3 per game).

Dontario Drummond's team-high 658 receiving yards (82.3 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with six touchdowns.

Braylon Sanders has put together a 309-yard season so far (38.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes.

Jonathan Mingo has hauled in 15 catches for 290 yards (36.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Liberty Players to Watch

Malik Willis has been a dual threat to lead Liberty in both passing and rushing. He has 1,986 passing yards (220.7 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 684 yards (76.0 ypg) on 126 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

This season T.J. Green has collected 315 yards (35.0 per game) on 59 carries with three touchdowns.

Demario Douglas' 567 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and five touchdowns.

CJ Daniels has hauled in 26 passes for 456 yards (50.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

DJ Stubbs' 15 catches have turned into 245 yards (27.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.