How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Liberty Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Liberty Flames (7-2) play at the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Liberty
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Betting Information for Ole Miss vs. Liberty
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ole Miss
-9.5
67
Ole Miss and Liberty Stats
- The Rebels score 39.1 points per game, 21.3 more than the Flames surrender per contest (17.8).
- The Rebels have six giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .
- The Flames have averaged 8.8 more points scored this season (37.4) than the Rebels have allowed (28.6).
- The Flames have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (14).
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Matt Corral has been a dual threat to lead Ole Miss in both passing and rushing. He has 2,202 passing yards (275.3 ypg), completing 66% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 519 yards (64.9 ypg) on 110 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
- This season Henry Parrish Jr. has piled up 464 yards (58.0 per game) on 86 carries with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 18 passes for 162 yards (20.3 per game).
- Dontario Drummond's team-high 658 receiving yards (82.3 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Braylon Sanders has put together a 309-yard season so far (38.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes.
- Jonathan Mingo has hauled in 15 catches for 290 yards (36.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Liberty Players to Watch
- Malik Willis has been a dual threat to lead Liberty in both passing and rushing. He has 1,986 passing yards (220.7 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 684 yards (76.0 ypg) on 126 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
- This season T.J. Green has collected 315 yards (35.0 per game) on 59 carries with three touchdowns.
- Demario Douglas' 567 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and five touchdowns.
- CJ Daniels has hauled in 26 passes for 456 yards (50.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.
- DJ Stubbs' 15 catches have turned into 245 yards (27.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
