Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 SEC) have home advantage in a SEC battle versus the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2, 0-0 SEC) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mississippi State and Ole Miss Stats
- The Bulldogs put up 31.8 points per game, 6.4 more than the Rebels surrender per outing (25.4).
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Rebels have forced (20).
- The Rebels have averaged 11.7 more points this season (36.4) than the Bulldogs have allowed (24.7).
- This season the Rebels have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (14).
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Will Rogers has thrown for 4,113 yards (373.9 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 76% of his passes and recording 34 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- Dillon Johnson has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 397 yards (36.1 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 53 catches for 334 yards (30.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Jo'Quavious Marks has piled up 93 carries for 352 yards (32.0 per game) and five touchdowns, while also catching 73 passes for 435 yards (39.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Makai Polk's 891 receiving yards (81.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 88 receptions and nine touchdowns.
- Jaden Walley has collected 569 receiving yards (51.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 47 passes this year.
- Austin Williams has hauled in 45 receptions for 519 yards (47.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Matt Corral has thrown for 3,099 yards (281.7 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 67.4% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 552 rushing yards (50.2 ypg) on 133 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
- Jerrion Ealy has carried the ball 105 times for a team-high 643 yards (58.5 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 171 yards (15.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Snoop Conner has taken 107 carries for 561 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns.
- Dontario Drummond's 786 receiving yards (71.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 53 receptions with eight touchdowns.
- Braylon Sanders has put together a 486-yard season so far (44.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes.
- Jahcour Pearson's 25 catches have netted him 389 yards (35.4 ypg).
Mississippi State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Arkansas
L 31-28
Away
11/13/2021
Auburn
W 43-34
Away
11/20/2021
Tennessee State
W 55-10
Home
11/25/2021
Ole Miss
-
Home
Ole Miss Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Liberty
W 27-14
Home
11/13/2021
Texas A&M
W 29-19
Home
11/20/2021
Vanderbilt
W 31-17
Home
11/25/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
25
2021
Ole Miss at Mississippi State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)