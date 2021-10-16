    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Len'Neth Whitehead (27) is tackled by Missouri Tigers defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Len'Neth Whitehead (27) is tackled by Missouri Tigers defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC) are on the road for a SEC showdown versus the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

    Ole Miss and Tennessee Stats

    • This year, the Rebels rack up 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers allow (21.5).
    • The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Volunteers have forced (8).
    • The Volunteers have scored 41.5 points per game this year, 10.5 more than the Rebels have given up.
    • The Volunteers have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (8).

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Matt Corral has been a dual threat to lead Ole Miss in both passing and rushing. He has 1,497 passing yards (299.4 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 255 yards (51.0 ypg) on 58 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
    • Henry Parrish Jr. has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 334 yards (66.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 90 yards (18.0 per game).
    • Dontario Drummond's team-leading 460 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Braylon Sanders has put up a 292-yard season so far (58.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.
    • Jonathan Mingo's 15 grabs have turned into 290 yards (58.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Hendon Hooker leads Tennessee with 1,063 passing yards (177.2 ypg) on 78-of-112 passing with 13 touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 282 rushing yards (47.0 ypg) on 66 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Tiyon Evans, has carried the ball 73 times for 486 yards (81.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • Velus Jones Jr.'s team-leading 342 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • JaVonta Payton has put up a 216-yard season so far (36.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in nine passes.
    • Cedric Tillman's 16 catches have yielded 210 yards (35.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Ole Miss Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Tulane

    W 61-21

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Alabama

    L 42-21

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Arkansas

    W 52-51

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Home

    Tennessee Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Florida

    L 38-14

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Missouri

    W 62-24

    Away

    10/9/2021

    South Carolina

    W 45-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Ole Miss at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16032703
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round

    39 minutes ago
    jose-altuve-astros
    SI Guide

    Pivotal ALCS Game 3 Pits Homer-Heavy Offenses at Fenway

    44 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Hatayspor vs. Gaziantepspor

    16 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A Sky Sports advertisement featuring images of Tampa Bay Buccaneers qaurterback Tom Brady (left), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center0 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Toluca

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16911211
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Steelers

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16971184
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Singles Final

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16970880
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Final Round

    23 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy