How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC) are on the road for a SEC showdown versus the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Ole Miss and Tennessee Stats
- This year, the Rebels rack up 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers allow (21.5).
- The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Volunteers have forced (8).
- The Volunteers have scored 41.5 points per game this year, 10.5 more than the Rebels have given up.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (8).
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Matt Corral has been a dual threat to lead Ole Miss in both passing and rushing. He has 1,497 passing yards (299.4 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 255 yards (51.0 ypg) on 58 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
- Henry Parrish Jr. has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 334 yards (66.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 90 yards (18.0 per game).
- Dontario Drummond's team-leading 460 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Braylon Sanders has put up a 292-yard season so far (58.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.
- Jonathan Mingo's 15 grabs have turned into 290 yards (58.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Hendon Hooker leads Tennessee with 1,063 passing yards (177.2 ypg) on 78-of-112 passing with 13 touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 282 rushing yards (47.0 ypg) on 66 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Tiyon Evans, has carried the ball 73 times for 486 yards (81.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- Velus Jones Jr.'s team-leading 342 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with three touchdowns.
- JaVonta Payton has put up a 216-yard season so far (36.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in nine passes.
- Cedric Tillman's 16 catches have yielded 210 yards (35.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Ole Miss Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Tulane
W 61-21
Home
10/2/2021
Alabama
L 42-21
Away
10/9/2021
Arkansas
W 52-51
Home
10/16/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
10/23/2021
LSU
-
Home
10/30/2021
Auburn
-
Away
11/6/2021
Liberty
-
Home
Tennessee Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Florida
L 38-14
Away
10/2/2021
Missouri
W 62-24
Away
10/9/2021
South Carolina
W 45-20
Home
10/16/2021
Ole Miss
-
Home
10/23/2021
Alabama
-
Away
11/6/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
11/13/2021
Georgia
-
Home
