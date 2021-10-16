Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Len'Neth Whitehead (27) is tackled by Missouri Tigers defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC) are on the road for a SEC showdown versus the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ole Miss and Tennessee Stats

This year, the Rebels rack up 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers allow (21.5).

The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Volunteers have forced (8).

The Volunteers have scored 41.5 points per game this year, 10.5 more than the Rebels have given up.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (8).

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Matt Corral has been a dual threat to lead Ole Miss in both passing and rushing. He has 1,497 passing yards (299.4 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 255 yards (51.0 ypg) on 58 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Henry Parrish Jr. has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 334 yards (66.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 90 yards (18.0 per game).

Dontario Drummond's team-leading 460 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with five touchdowns.

Braylon Sanders has put up a 292-yard season so far (58.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.

Jonathan Mingo's 15 grabs have turned into 290 yards (58.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Hendon Hooker leads Tennessee with 1,063 passing yards (177.2 ypg) on 78-of-112 passing with 13 touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 282 rushing yards (47.0 ypg) on 66 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Tiyon Evans, has carried the ball 73 times for 486 yards (81.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

Velus Jones Jr.'s team-leading 342 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with three touchdowns.

JaVonta Payton has put up a 216-yard season so far (36.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in nine passes.

Cedric Tillman's 16 catches have yielded 210 yards (35.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ole Miss Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Tulane W 61-21 Home 10/2/2021 Alabama L 42-21 Away 10/9/2021 Arkansas W 52-51 Home 10/16/2021 Tennessee - Away 10/23/2021 LSU - Home 10/30/2021 Auburn - Away 11/6/2021 Liberty - Home

Tennessee Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Florida L 38-14 Away 10/2/2021 Missouri W 62-24 Away 10/9/2021 South Carolina W 45-20 Home 10/16/2021 Ole Miss - Home 10/23/2021 Alabama - Away 11/6/2021 Kentucky - Away 11/13/2021 Georgia - Home

Regional restrictions apply.