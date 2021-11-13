Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in a clash of SEC opponents. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

    Texas A&M and Ole Miss Stats

    • This year, the Aggies put up just 1.6 more points per game (28.6) than the Rebels surrender (27).
    • The Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 17 takeaways .
    • The Rebels have scored 37.8 points per game this season, 23.1 more than the Aggies have given up.
    • This year the Rebels have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (13).

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Zach Calzada has thrown for 1,556 yards (172.9 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 54.9% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Isaiah Spiller has carried the ball 144 times for a team-high 873 yards (97 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 182 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devon Achane has rushed for 706 yards (78.4 per game) on 96 carries with five touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 189 yards (21 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Jalen Wydermyer's team-high 406 receiving yards (45.1 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Ainias Smith has put together a 391-yard season so far (43.4 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes.
    • Demond Demas has hauled in 10 grabs for 192 yards (21.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Matt Corral has been a dual threat to lead Ole Miss in both passing and rushing. He has 2,526 passing yards (280.7 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 528 yards (58.7 ypg) on 116 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Henry Parrish Jr. has racked up 89 carries for 471 yards (52.3 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 162 yards (18 per game).
    • Dontario Drummond's 658 receiving yards (73.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 40 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Braylon Sanders has put up a 373-yard season so far (41.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes.
    • Jonathan Mingo's 15 receptions this season have resulted in 290 yards (32.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

