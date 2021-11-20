Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 0-0 SEC) and Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8, 0-0 SEC) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, in a clash of SEC rivals. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Betting Information for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -36 65.5

Ole Miss and Vanderbilt Stats

The Rebels put up just 1.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Commodores surrender (35.4).

The Rebels have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 14 takeaways .

The average points scored by the Commodores this year, 15.1, is 11.1 fewer than the 26.2 the Rebels have given up per game.

The Commodores have 17 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 19 takeaways .

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Matt Corral has thrown for 2,773 yards (277.3 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 66.6% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 523 rushing yards (52.3 ypg) on 126 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Jerrion Ealy has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 588 yards (58.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Henry Parrish Jr. has collected 529 yards (52.9 per game) on 98 attempts with two touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 162 yards (16.2 per game).

Dontario Drummond's 707 receiving yards (70.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 46 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Braylon Sanders has put up a 429-yard season so far (42.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.

Jonathan Mingo has hauled in 15 receptions for 290 yards (29 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ken Seals has thrown for 1,173 yards (117.3 ypg) to lead Vanderbilt, completing 56.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Patrick Smith, has carried the ball 74 times for 325 yards (32.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Michael Wright has rushed for 306 yards (30.6 per game) on 66 carries.

Chris Pierce's 496 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with two touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has recorded 466 receiving yards (46.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes this year.

Devin Boddie Jr.'s 29 catches are good enough for 263 yards (26.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

