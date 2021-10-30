Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    There will be a battle of big-name SEC quarterbacks when No. 10 Ole Miss and Matt Corral visit No. 18 Auburn and Bo Nix on Saturday.
    Author:

    There should be no shortage of quarterback intrigue on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium when No. 18 Auburn hosts No. 10 Ole Miss. 

    One side has a player many view as the current favorite to win the Heisman while the other has an eclectic playmaker who seems to have found his stride as of late.

    How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The schools rank second and third in the SEC West division, behind only Alabama. Ole Miss enters the game 3-1 in conference play and 6-1 on the season. Auburn is 2-1 in the conference and 5-2 overall.

    Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral has jumped to the top of a crowded and cloudy Heisman field with his performance in recent weeks. In seven games this season, the redshirt junior has thrown for 1,913 yards with 15 touchdowns and just one interception. He's also added 474 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

    On the other side is Bo Nix, who has put together a strong stretch of play recently after an erratic start to the season. He led the Tigers to a 38-23 win over Arkansas on Oct. 16 to bounce back from a loss to top-ranked Georgia. 

    This will be the 46th time these schools meet on the football field, with Auburn holding a strong 34-10 all-time advantage. The Tigers have won the last five matchups and seven of the last eight.

    Saturday's kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. 

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17033979
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Penguins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17048458
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets at Sharks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17052854
    NHL

    How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17046186
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Pistons

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17047484
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17050020
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Merrimack at Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17011907
    College Football

    How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16965004
    College Football

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16971179
    College Football

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy