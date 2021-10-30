There will be a battle of big-name SEC quarterbacks when No. 10 Ole Miss and Matt Corral visit No. 18 Auburn and Bo Nix on Saturday.

There should be no shortage of quarterback intrigue on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium when No. 18 Auburn hosts No. 10 Ole Miss.

One side has a player many view as the current favorite to win the Heisman while the other has an eclectic playmaker who seems to have found his stride as of late.

How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The schools rank second and third in the SEC West division, behind only Alabama. Ole Miss enters the game 3-1 in conference play and 6-1 on the season. Auburn is 2-1 in the conference and 5-2 overall.

Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral has jumped to the top of a crowded and cloudy Heisman field with his performance in recent weeks. In seven games this season, the redshirt junior has thrown for 1,913 yards with 15 touchdowns and just one interception. He's also added 474 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

On the other side is Bo Nix, who has put together a strong stretch of play recently after an erratic start to the season. He led the Tigers to a 38-23 win over Arkansas on Oct. 16 to bounce back from a loss to top-ranked Georgia.

This will be the 46th time these schools meet on the football field, with Auburn holding a strong 34-10 all-time advantage. The Tigers have won the last five matchups and seven of the last eight.

