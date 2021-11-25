Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In the 118th playing of the Egg Bowl, No. 9 Ole Miss is looking for its first back-to-back wins against in-state rival Mississippi State in six years.
    Author:

    On Thanksgiving Day, all eyes of the college football world will be on the Magnolia State as No. 9 Ole Miss visits in-state rival Mississippi State for the 118th playing of the Egg Bowl. The game has been played every year since 1944, and Ole Miss has a 63-45-6 advantage in the series.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last year, Ole Miss jumped out to an early lead then hung on to win 31–24. Rebels quarterback Matt Corral finished 24-of-36 for 385 yards with two touchdowns. He'll look to replicate that performance this year in a final showcase for Heisman voters.

    With two of the best offensive minds in the country on the sidelines in Mississippi's Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State's Mike Leach, there should be no shortage of explosive plays in this game. The Bulldogs have the second-best passing offense in the nation, averaging 390.2 yards per game, while the Rebels are 20th, averaging 286.4 yards per game.

    The Egg Bowl has had exciting and at times unusual endings in recent years. Three of the last four games have been decided by just one possession, including the 2019 game that saw Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after scoring a touchdown in the final seconds. The penalty meant a longer extra point attempt, which the Rebels missed, leading to a 21–20 Bulldogs win.

    Will Ole Miss win back-to-back Egg Bowls for the first time since 2014 and '15? Or will Mississippi State pull off the upset at home? Tune into ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday night to find out.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Belmont vs. Drake

    2 minutes ago
    ole miss football
    College Football

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_11854281
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UAB vs. New Mexico

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots against South Alabama Jaguars forward Kayo Goncalves (4)during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Alabama vs. Iona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots against South Alabama Jaguars forward Kayo Goncalves (4)during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iona vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Cowboys

    3 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    3 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    3 hours ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Fresno State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/25/2021

    4 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy