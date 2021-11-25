In the 118th playing of the Egg Bowl, No. 9 Ole Miss is looking for its first back-to-back wins against in-state rival Mississippi State in six years.

On Thanksgiving Day, all eyes of the college football world will be on the Magnolia State as No. 9 Ole Miss visits in-state rival Mississippi State for the 118th playing of the Egg Bowl. The game has been played every year since 1944, and Ole Miss has a 63-45-6 advantage in the series.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Last year, Ole Miss jumped out to an early lead then hung on to win 31–24. Rebels quarterback Matt Corral finished 24-of-36 for 385 yards with two touchdowns. He'll look to replicate that performance this year in a final showcase for Heisman voters.

With two of the best offensive minds in the country on the sidelines in Mississippi's Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State's Mike Leach, there should be no shortage of explosive plays in this game. The Bulldogs have the second-best passing offense in the nation, averaging 390.2 yards per game, while the Rebels are 20th, averaging 286.4 yards per game.

The Egg Bowl has had exciting and at times unusual endings in recent years. Three of the last four games have been decided by just one possession, including the 2019 game that saw Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after scoring a touchdown in the final seconds. The penalty meant a longer extra point attempt, which the Rebels missed, leading to a 21–20 Bulldogs win.

Will Ole Miss win back-to-back Egg Bowls for the first time since 2014 and '15? Or will Mississippi State pull off the upset at home? Tune into ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday night to find out.

