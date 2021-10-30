Skip to main content
    How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) celebrates after scoring on a 43-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) celebrates after scoring on a 43-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) square off on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Autzen Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 opponents. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Colorado

    Betting Information for Oregon vs. Colorado

    Oregon vs Colorado Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oregon

    -24.5

    49

    Oregon and Colorado Stats

    • The Ducks rack up 33.9 points per game, 13.2 more than the Buffaloes give up per outing (20.7).
    • This year, the Ducks have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (5).
    • The Buffaloes are averaging 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks are allowing (22.4).
    • This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (16).

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Anthony Brown has 1,499 passing yards (214.1 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 62.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 327 rushing yards (46.7 ypg) on 73 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Travis Dye's team-high 562 rushing yards (80.3 per game) have come on 93 carries, with eight touchdowns this year. He's also added 189 yards (27.0 per game) on 19 catches.
    • This season CJ Verdell has collected 397 yards (56.7 per game) on 77 attempts with five touchdowns.
    • Johnny Johnson III's 245 receiving yards (35.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Devon Williams has totaled 195 receiving yards (27.9 yards per game), hauling in 13 passes this year.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Brendon Lewis has thrown for 792 yards (113.1 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 54.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 121 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 57 carries.
    • Jarek Broussard has carried the ball 84 times for a team-high 337 yards (48.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alex Fontenot has rushed for 186 yards (26.6 per game) on 59 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Brenden Rice's 178 receiving yards (25.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 12 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Brady Russell has racked up 142 receiving yards (20.3 yards per game), hauling in 11 passes this year.
    • Montana Lemonious-Craig's seven catches have netted him 89 yards (12.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Colorado at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

