Oregon Ducks vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Alamo Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/29/2021

How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Alamo Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Alamo Bowl will feature the Oklahoma Sooners hitting the field against the Oregon Ducks on December 29, 2021, starting at 9:15 PM ET. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Oregon
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Alamodome
Oklahoma and Oregon Stats
- This year, the Sooners score 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks give up (25.5).
- The Sooners have 13 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 22 takeaways .
- The Ducks have scored 31.4 points per game this season, 6.1 more than the Sooners have given up.
- This year the Ducks have 13 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (23).
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Caleb Williams has thrown for 1,673 yards (139.4 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 408 yards (34.0 ypg) on 72 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- Kennedy Brooks' team-high 1,107 rushing yards (92.3 per game) have come on 183 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.
- Marvin Mims' team-high 648 receiving yards (54.0 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Jadon Haselwood has put together a 399-yard season so far (33.3 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes.
- Mike Woods' 32 grabs have netted him 381 yards (31.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Anthony Brown leads Oregon with 2,692 passing yards (207.1 ypg) on 224-of-351 passing with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 637 rushing yards (49.0 ypg) on 142 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.
- Travis Dye's team-high 1,118 rushing yards (86.0 per game) have come on 193 carries, with 15 touchdowns this year. He's also added 374 yards (28.8 per game) on 41 catches with two touchdowns.
- Devon Williams' 557 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 35 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Kris Hutson's 25 grabs have netted him 364 yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Oklahoma Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Baylor
L 27-14
Away
11/20/2021
Iowa State
W 28-21
Home
11/27/2021
Oklahoma State
L 37-33
Away
12/29/2021
Oregon
-
Home
Oregon Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Utah
L 38-7
Away
11/27/2021
Oregon State
W 38-29
Home
12/3/2021
Utah
L 38-10
Away
12/29/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
