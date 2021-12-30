Oregon Ducks vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Alamo Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Alamo Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) is defended by Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) inthe first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Alamo Bowl will feature the Oklahoma Sooners hitting the field against the Oregon Ducks on December 29, 2021, starting at 9:15 PM ET. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Oregon

    Oklahoma and Oregon Stats

    • This year, the Sooners score 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks give up (25.5).
    • The Sooners have 13 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 22 takeaways .
    • The Ducks have scored 31.4 points per game this season, 6.1 more than the Sooners have given up.
    • This year the Ducks have 13 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (23).

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Caleb Williams has thrown for 1,673 yards (139.4 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 408 yards (34.0 ypg) on 72 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Kennedy Brooks' team-high 1,107 rushing yards (92.3 per game) have come on 183 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • Marvin Mims' team-high 648 receiving yards (54.0 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Jadon Haselwood has put together a 399-yard season so far (33.3 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes.
    • Mike Woods' 32 grabs have netted him 381 yards (31.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Anthony Brown leads Oregon with 2,692 passing yards (207.1 ypg) on 224-of-351 passing with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 637 rushing yards (49.0 ypg) on 142 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.
    • Travis Dye's team-high 1,118 rushing yards (86.0 per game) have come on 193 carries, with 15 touchdowns this year. He's also added 374 yards (28.8 per game) on 41 catches with two touchdowns.
    • Devon Williams' 557 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 35 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Kris Hutson's 25 grabs have netted him 364 yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Oklahoma Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Baylor

    L 27-14

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Iowa State

    W 28-21

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 37-33

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Home

    Oregon Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Utah

    L 38-7

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Oregon State

    W 38-29

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Utah

    L 38-10

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Valero Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
