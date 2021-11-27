Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) is rushed by Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) in the fourth quarterer at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) is rushed by Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) in the fourth quarterer at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will do battle with a fellow Pac-12 team when they welcome in the Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State

    Betting Information for Oregon vs. Oregon State

    Oregon vs Oregon State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oregon

    -7

    60.5

    Oregon and Oregon State Stats

    • The Ducks rack up 7.9 more points per game (32.7) than the Beavers surrender (24.8).
    • This year, the Ducks have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (16).
    • The Beavers, on average, score 9.1 more points (33.1) than the Ducks allow (24.0).
    • The Beavers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 19 takeaways .

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Anthony Brown leads Oregon with 2,270 passing yards (206.4 ypg) on 188-of-299 passing with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 559 rushing yards (50.8 ypg) on 118 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.
    • Travis Dye's team-high 937 rushing yards (85.2 per game) have come on 158 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also added 308 yards (28.0 per game) on 33 catches with two touchdowns.
    • Devon Williams' 430 receiving yards (39.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 28 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Johnny Johnson III has totaled 311 receiving yards (28.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes this year.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Chance Nolan has 2,106 passing yards (191.5 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 63.5% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 275 rushing yards (25.0 ypg) on 60 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, B.J. Baylor, has carried the ball 196 times for 1,200 yards (109.1 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deshaun Fenwick has taken 78 carries for 448 yards (40.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Trevon Bradford's 527 receiving yards (47.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 34 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Tre'Shaun Harrison has racked up 325 receiving yards (29.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes this year.
    • Champ Flemings' 13 catches this season have resulted in 255 yards (23.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Oregon State at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
