Oregon vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 Utah Utes (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the No. 4 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Utah and Oregon Stats
- This year, the Utes put up 13.1 more points per game (35.7) than the Ducks surrender (22.6).
- The Utes have 11 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 19 takeaways .
- The Ducks, on average, are scoring 11.5 more points per game this season (35.3) than the Utes are allowing (23.8).
- The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .
Utah Players to Watch
- Cameron Rising leads Utah with 1,752 passing yards (175.2 ypg) on 148-of-233 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 321 rushing yards (32.1 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
- Tavion Thomas' team-high 742 rushing yards (74.2 per game) have come on 122 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year.
- This season T.J. Pledger has racked up 502 yards (50.2 per game) on 69 carries with five touchdowns.
- Brant Kuithe's team-high 360 receiving yards (36.0 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Devaughn Vele has put together a 346-yard season so far (34.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes.
- Dalton Kincaid's 24 catches have netted him 345 yards (34.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Anthony Brown has been a dual threat to lead Oregon in both passing and rushing. He has 2,039 passing yards (203.9 ypg), completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 551 yards (55.1 ypg) on 109 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
- Travis Dye has carried the ball 152 times for a team-high 908 yards (90.8 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 32 passes for 302 yards (30.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Devon Williams' 349 receiving yards (34.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Johnny Johnson III has put together a 311-yard season so far (31.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes.
Utah Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
UCLA
W 44-24
Home
11/5/2021
Stanford
W 52-7
Away
11/13/2021
Arizona
W 38-29
Away
11/20/2021
Oregon
-
Home
11/26/2021
Colorado
-
Home
Oregon Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Colorado
W 52-29
Home
11/6/2021
Washington
W 26-16
Away
11/13/2021
Washington State
W 38-24
Home
11/20/2021
Utah
-
Away
11/27/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Oregon at Utah
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
7:30
PM/EST
