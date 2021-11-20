Oregon vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Nov 13, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) breaks away from a defender for a touchdown during the second half against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Utah Utes (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the No. 4 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Utah and Oregon Stats

This year, the Utes put up 13.1 more points per game (35.7) than the Ducks surrender (22.6).

The Utes have 11 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 19 takeaways .

The Ducks, on average, are scoring 11.5 more points per game this season (35.3) than the Utes are allowing (23.8).

The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .

Utah Players to Watch

Cameron Rising leads Utah with 1,752 passing yards (175.2 ypg) on 148-of-233 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 321 rushing yards (32.1 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Tavion Thomas' team-high 742 rushing yards (74.2 per game) have come on 122 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year.

This season T.J. Pledger has racked up 502 yards (50.2 per game) on 69 carries with five touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe's team-high 360 receiving yards (36.0 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with five touchdowns.

Devaughn Vele has put together a 346-yard season so far (34.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes.

Dalton Kincaid's 24 catches have netted him 345 yards (34.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Oregon Players to Watch

Anthony Brown has been a dual threat to lead Oregon in both passing and rushing. He has 2,039 passing yards (203.9 ypg), completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 551 yards (55.1 ypg) on 109 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Travis Dye has carried the ball 152 times for a team-high 908 yards (90.8 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 32 passes for 302 yards (30.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Devon Williams' 349 receiving yards (34.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and two touchdowns.

Johnny Johnson III has put together a 311-yard season so far (31.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes.

Utah Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 UCLA W 44-24 Home 11/5/2021 Stanford W 52-7 Away 11/13/2021 Arizona W 38-29 Away 11/20/2021 Oregon - Home 11/26/2021 Colorado - Home

Oregon Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Colorado W 52-29 Home 11/6/2021 Washington W 26-16 Away 11/13/2021 Washington State W 38-24 Home 11/20/2021 Utah - Away 11/27/2021 Oregon State - Home

