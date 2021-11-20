Oregon vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) breaks away from a defender for a touchdown during the second half against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 24 Utah Utes (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the No. 4 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon

    Utah and Oregon Stats

    • This year, the Utes put up 13.1 more points per game (35.7) than the Ducks surrender (22.6).
    • The Utes have 11 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 19 takeaways .
    • The Ducks, on average, are scoring 11.5 more points per game this season (35.3) than the Utes are allowing (23.8).
    • The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Cameron Rising leads Utah with 1,752 passing yards (175.2 ypg) on 148-of-233 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 321 rushing yards (32.1 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • Tavion Thomas' team-high 742 rushing yards (74.2 per game) have come on 122 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year.
    • This season T.J. Pledger has racked up 502 yards (50.2 per game) on 69 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Brant Kuithe's team-high 360 receiving yards (36.0 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Devaughn Vele has put together a 346-yard season so far (34.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes.
    • Dalton Kincaid's 24 catches have netted him 345 yards (34.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Anthony Brown has been a dual threat to lead Oregon in both passing and rushing. He has 2,039 passing yards (203.9 ypg), completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 551 yards (55.1 ypg) on 109 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
    • Travis Dye has carried the ball 152 times for a team-high 908 yards (90.8 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 32 passes for 302 yards (30.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Devon Williams' 349 receiving yards (34.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Johnny Johnson III has put together a 311-yard season so far (31.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes.

    Utah Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    UCLA

    W 44-24

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Stanford

    W 52-7

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Arizona

    W 38-29

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    Oregon Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Colorado

    W 52-29

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Washington

    W 26-16

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Washington State

    W 38-24

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Oregon at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
