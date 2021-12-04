Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes: Pac-12 Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes: Pac-12 Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) throws the football before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, December 3, 2021 is between the No. 14 Utah Utes (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12) and the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12). Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon

    Utah and Oregon Stats

    • This year, the Utes average 10.9 more points per game (35.3) than the Ducks give up (24.4).
    • The Utes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 20 takeaways .
    • The Ducks have put an average of 33.2 points per game on the board this year, 11.7 more than the 21.5 the Utes have surrendered.
    • This year the Ducks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Utes have takeaways (12).

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Cameron Rising leads Utah with 2,109 passing yards (175.8 ypg) on 172-of-274 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 346 rushing yards (28.8 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
    • Tavion Thomas has carried the ball 168 times for a team-high 978 yards (81.5 per game), with 18 touchdowns this year.
    • This season T.J. Pledger has rushed for 651 yards (54.3 per game) on 92 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Brant Kuithe's team-leading 513 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Britain Covey has recorded 408 receiving yards (34.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes this year.
    • Dalton Kincaid's 29 catches have yielded 404 yards (33.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Anthony Brown leads Oregon with 2,545 passing yards (212.1 ypg) on 211-of-327 passing with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 642 rushing yards (53.5 ypg) on 132 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.
    • Travis Dye's team-high 1,036 rushing yards (86.3 per game) have come on 178 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also added 347 yards (28.9 per game) on 37 catches with two touchdowns.
    • Devon Williams' 540 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 34 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Kris Hutson has racked up 358 receiving yards (29.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 24 passes this year.

    Utah Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Arizona

    W 38-29

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Oregon

    W 38-7

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Colorado

    W 28-13

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Home

    Oregon Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Washington State

    W 38-24

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Utah

    L 38-7

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Oregon State

    W 38-29

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

