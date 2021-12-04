Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes: Pac-12 Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/3/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes: Pac-12 Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, December 3, 2021 is between the No. 14 Utah Utes (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12) and the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12). Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
Utah and Oregon Stats
- This year, the Utes average 10.9 more points per game (35.3) than the Ducks give up (24.4).
- The Utes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 20 takeaways .
- The Ducks have put an average of 33.2 points per game on the board this year, 11.7 more than the 21.5 the Utes have surrendered.
- This year the Ducks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Utes have takeaways (12).
Utah Players to Watch
- Cameron Rising leads Utah with 2,109 passing yards (175.8 ypg) on 172-of-274 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 346 rushing yards (28.8 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- Tavion Thomas has carried the ball 168 times for a team-high 978 yards (81.5 per game), with 18 touchdowns this year.
- This season T.J. Pledger has rushed for 651 yards (54.3 per game) on 92 carries with five touchdowns.
- Brant Kuithe's team-leading 513 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Britain Covey has recorded 408 receiving yards (34.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes this year.
- Dalton Kincaid's 29 catches have yielded 404 yards (33.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Anthony Brown leads Oregon with 2,545 passing yards (212.1 ypg) on 211-of-327 passing with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 642 rushing yards (53.5 ypg) on 132 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.
- Travis Dye's team-high 1,036 rushing yards (86.3 per game) have come on 178 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also added 347 yards (28.9 per game) on 37 catches with two touchdowns.
- Devon Williams' 540 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 34 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Kris Hutson has racked up 358 receiving yards (29.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 24 passes this year.
Utah Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Arizona
W 38-29
Away
11/20/2021
Oregon
W 38-7
Home
11/26/2021
Colorado
W 28-13
Home
12/3/2021
Oregon
-
Home
Oregon Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Washington State
W 38-24
Home
11/20/2021
Utah
L 38-7
Away
11/27/2021
Oregon State
W 38-29
Home
12/3/2021
Utah
-
Away
