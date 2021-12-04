Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes: Pac-12 Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/3/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) throws the football before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, December 3, 2021 is between the No. 14 Utah Utes (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12) and the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12). Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah and Oregon Stats

This year, the Utes average 10.9 more points per game (35.3) than the Ducks give up (24.4).

The Utes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 20 takeaways .

The Ducks have put an average of 33.2 points per game on the board this year, 11.7 more than the 21.5 the Utes have surrendered.

This year the Ducks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Utes have takeaways (12).

Utah Players to Watch

Cameron Rising leads Utah with 2,109 passing yards (175.8 ypg) on 172-of-274 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 346 rushing yards (28.8 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Tavion Thomas has carried the ball 168 times for a team-high 978 yards (81.5 per game), with 18 touchdowns this year.

This season T.J. Pledger has rushed for 651 yards (54.3 per game) on 92 carries with five touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe's team-leading 513 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with six touchdowns.

Britain Covey has recorded 408 receiving yards (34.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes this year.

Dalton Kincaid's 29 catches have yielded 404 yards (33.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Oregon Players to Watch

Anthony Brown leads Oregon with 2,545 passing yards (212.1 ypg) on 211-of-327 passing with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 642 rushing yards (53.5 ypg) on 132 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Travis Dye's team-high 1,036 rushing yards (86.3 per game) have come on 178 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also added 347 yards (28.9 per game) on 37 catches with two touchdowns.

Devon Williams' 540 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 34 receptions and four touchdowns.

Kris Hutson has racked up 358 receiving yards (29.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 24 passes this year.

Utah Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Arizona W 38-29 Away 11/20/2021 Oregon W 38-7 Home 11/26/2021 Colorado W 28-13 Home 12/3/2021 Oregon - Home

Oregon Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Washington State W 38-24 Home 11/20/2021 Utah L 38-7 Away 11/27/2021 Oregon State W 38-29 Home 12/3/2021 Utah - Away

Regional restrictions apply.