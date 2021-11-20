Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The current top seeds in the Pac-12 North and Pac-12 South battle it out on Saturday when No. 4 Oregon visits No. 24 Utah.
    Author:

    Either No. 4 Oregon or No. 24 Utah will punch its ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game following their head-to-head matchup. The loser could need a win in the final week of the regular season in order to clinch its division.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live stream Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oregon enters this game on a five-game winning streak, with a 9-1 record on the season and a 6-1 mark in conference play. The Ducks have a two-game lead on Oregon State, which they play next week.

    Utah is also 6-1 in conference play, a game up on Arizona State in the Pac-12 South. Oregon State and Arizona State also play on Saturday, so the loser of this game could get some help there.

    There are also College Football Playoff stakes at play. The Ducks come into the week ranked No. 3 by the committee. With No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State playing Saturday afternoon, one team just below Oregon is guaranteed a quality win. 

    As for the game itself, it features the two top offenses in the Pac-12 and two of the top offenses in the country. The Utes are averaging 35.7 points per game this season, which is the most in the conference and 19th-most nationally. Oregon is just behind Utah at 35.3 points per game, ranking second and 21st respectively. 

    Who will come away with a decisive victory? Watch live to find out.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
