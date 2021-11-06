Oct 30, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (5) runs with the ball against Stanford Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson (21) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will clash with a fellow Pac-12 squad when they go to the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Oregon and Washington Stats

The Ducks put up 36.1 points per game, 17.2 more than the Huskies surrender per outing (18.9).

This year, the Ducks have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (13).

The Ducks defense has allowed 23.3 points per game this year, close to the same as the 22.8 the Huskies have scored.

This season the Huskies have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (16).

Oregon Players to Watch

Anthony Brown has 1,806 passing yards (225.8 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 64.9% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 365 rushing yards (45.6 ypg) on 80 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Travis Dye's team-high 609 rushing yards (76.1 per game) have come on 106 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also added 264 yards (33.0 per game) on 24 catches with one touchdown.

This season CJ Verdell has piled up 397 yards (49.6 per game) on 77 attempts with five touchdowns.

Devon Williams' 290 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 18 receptions and one touchdown.

Johnny Johnson III's 21 receptions have netted him 255 yards (31.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris has 1,809 passing yards (226.1 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.9% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

Sean McGrew has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 383 yards (47.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kamari Pleasant has rushed for 259 yards (32.4 per game) on 40 carries.

Terrell Bynum's 427 receiving yards (53.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan has put together a 392-yard season so far (49.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes.

Taj Davis' 21 receptions this season have resulted in 270 yards (33.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Oregon Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/15/2021 Cal W 24-17 Home 10/23/2021 UCLA W 34-31 Away 10/30/2021 Colorado W 52-29 Home 11/6/2021 Washington - Away 11/13/2021 Washington State - Home 11/20/2021 Utah - Away 11/27/2021 Oregon State - Home

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 UCLA L 24-17 Home 10/22/2021 Arizona W 21-16 Away 10/30/2021 Stanford W 20-13 Away 11/6/2021 Oregon - Home 11/13/2021 Arizona State - Home 11/20/2021 Colorado - Away 11/26/2021 Washington State - Home

