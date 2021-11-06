Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (5) runs with the ball against Stanford Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson (21) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will clash with a fellow Pac-12 squad when they go to the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oregon and Washington Stats

    • The Ducks put up 36.1 points per game, 17.2 more than the Huskies surrender per outing (18.9).
    • This year, the Ducks have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (13).
    • The Ducks defense has allowed 23.3 points per game this year, close to the same as the 22.8 the Huskies have scored.
    • This season the Huskies have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (16).

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Anthony Brown has 1,806 passing yards (225.8 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 64.9% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 365 rushing yards (45.6 ypg) on 80 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Travis Dye's team-high 609 rushing yards (76.1 per game) have come on 106 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also added 264 yards (33.0 per game) on 24 catches with one touchdown.
    • This season CJ Verdell has piled up 397 yards (49.6 per game) on 77 attempts with five touchdowns.
    • Devon Williams' 290 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 18 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Johnny Johnson III's 21 receptions have netted him 255 yards (31.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Dylan Morris has 1,809 passing yards (226.1 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.9% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • Sean McGrew has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 383 yards (47.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kamari Pleasant has rushed for 259 yards (32.4 per game) on 40 carries.
    • Terrell Bynum's 427 receiving yards (53.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Jalen McMillan has put together a 392-yard season so far (49.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes.
    • Taj Davis' 21 receptions this season have resulted in 270 yards (33.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Oregon Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/15/2021

    Cal

    W 24-17

    Home

    10/23/2021

    UCLA

    W 34-31

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Colorado

    W 52-29

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    Washington Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    UCLA

    L 24-17

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Arizona

    W 21-16

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Stanford

    W 20-13

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Oregon at Washington

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
