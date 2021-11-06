Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will clash with a fellow Pac-12 squad when they go to the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Oregon and Washington Stats
- The Ducks put up 36.1 points per game, 17.2 more than the Huskies surrender per outing (18.9).
- This year, the Ducks have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (13).
- The Ducks defense has allowed 23.3 points per game this year, close to the same as the 22.8 the Huskies have scored.
- This season the Huskies have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (16).
Oregon Players to Watch
- Anthony Brown has 1,806 passing yards (225.8 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 64.9% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 365 rushing yards (45.6 ypg) on 80 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- Travis Dye's team-high 609 rushing yards (76.1 per game) have come on 106 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also added 264 yards (33.0 per game) on 24 catches with one touchdown.
- This season CJ Verdell has piled up 397 yards (49.6 per game) on 77 attempts with five touchdowns.
- Devon Williams' 290 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 18 receptions and one touchdown.
- Johnny Johnson III's 21 receptions have netted him 255 yards (31.9 ypg) and one touchdown.
Washington Players to Watch
- Dylan Morris has 1,809 passing yards (226.1 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.9% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- Sean McGrew has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 383 yards (47.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Kamari Pleasant has rushed for 259 yards (32.4 per game) on 40 carries.
- Terrell Bynum's 427 receiving yards (53.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Jalen McMillan has put together a 392-yard season so far (49.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes.
- Taj Davis' 21 receptions this season have resulted in 270 yards (33.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Oregon Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/15/2021
Cal
W 24-17
Home
10/23/2021
UCLA
W 34-31
Away
10/30/2021
Colorado
W 52-29
Home
11/6/2021
Washington
-
Away
11/13/2021
Washington State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Utah
-
Away
11/27/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
UCLA
L 24-17
Home
10/22/2021
Arizona
W 21-16
Away
10/30/2021
Stanford
W 20-13
Away
11/6/2021
Oregon
-
Home
11/13/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Colorado
-
Away
11/26/2021
Washington State
-
Home
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Oregon at Washington
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
