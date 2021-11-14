Oregon vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 5 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Washington State Cougars (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Autzen Stadium in a Pac-12 battle. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington State

    Betting Information for Oregon vs. Washington State

    Oregon vs Washington State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oregon

    -14

    57.5

    Oregon and Washington State Stats

    • The Ducks rack up 35 points per game, 10.3 more than the Cougars allow per matchup (24.7).
    • The Ducks have nine giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 20 takeaways .
    • The Cougars have put an average of 25.9 points per game on the board this season, 3.5 more than the 22.4 the Ducks have surrendered.
    • The Cougars have 14 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 17 takeaways .

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Anthony Brown has been a dual threat to lead Oregon in both passing and rushing. He has 1,904 passing yards (211.6 ypg), completing 63.6% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 428 yards (47.6 ypg) on 92 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.
    • Travis Dye's team-high 820 rushing yards (91.1 per game) have come on 134 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also added 277 yards (30.8 per game) on 26 catches with one touchdown.
    • Devon Williams' 322 receiving yards (35.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 20 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Johnny Johnson III has hauled in 22 receptions for 268 yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Jayden de Laura has thrown for 1,973 yards (219.2 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 63.7% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Max Borghi has carried the ball 112 times for a team-high 571 yards (63.4 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 76 carries for 359 yards (39.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 667 receiving yards (74.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 49 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Travell Harris has totaled 574 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 54 passes this year.
    • De'Zhaun Stribling's 28 grabs this season have resulted in 332 yards (36.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Washington State at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
