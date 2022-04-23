Oregon will play its annual Yellow vs Green Spring game on Saturday.

Oregon will hold its annual spring game between the green and yellow teams on Saturday. Many alumni will be back in the great state for this game including four NFL players that will serve as team coaches.

How to Watch Oregon Spring Game today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

De'Anthony Thomas (Yellow Team) and La'Michael James (Green Team) will serve as offensive coordinators, and Haloti Ngata (Yellow Team) and Arik Armstead (Green Team) will serve as defensive coordinators.

Oregon's defense, especially the line, will be without superstar talent Kayvon Thibodeaux for the first time this season. Seeing who steps up in that leadership absence should be a question answered at this spring game.

The other interesting revelation that should be made in this game is who will stand out at the quarterback position.

Between Bo Nix (Auburn transfer), Ty Thompson (highest recruited QB for the Ducks) and Jay Butterfield, the Ducks will need eventually make a decision.

How much could a perfect performance in this game weigh into that decision-making process for the Oregon coaches?

Oregon is preseason ranked inside the top 10 so getting its feet under itself early in the season will be pivotal to the success of the squad this season.

