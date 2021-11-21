Oregon State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) is tackled by cornerback Salim Turner-Muhammad (28) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will do battle with a fellow Pac-12 team when they go to the Oregon State Beavers (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Reser Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona State

    Betting Information for Arizona State vs. Oregon State

    Arizona State vs Oregon State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arizona State

    -3

    59.5

    Arizona State and Oregon State Stats

    • The Sun Devils score 4.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Beavers allow (26.3).
    • This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Beavers' takeaways (15).
    • The Beavers, on average, score 12.8 more points (34) than the Sun Devils allow (21.2).
    • The Beavers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have 16 takeaways .

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,969 yards (196.9 ypg) to lead Arizona State, completing 66.9% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 535 yards (53.5 ypg) on 99 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Rachaad White's team-high 863 rushing yards (86.3 per game) have come on 146 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 34 catches for 339 yards (33.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Ricky Pearsall's 421 receiving yards (42.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Curtis Hodges has totaled 373 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes this year.
    • LV Bunkley-Shelton has hauled in 25 catches for 357 yards (35.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Chance Nolan has thrown for 2,016 yards (201.6 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 63.2% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 274 rushing yards (27.4 ypg) on 59 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • B.J. Baylor's team-high 1,050 rushing yards (105 per game) have come on 176 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deshaun Fenwick has piled up 430 yards (43 per game) on 73 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Trevon Bradford's team-high 501 receiving yards (50.1 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Tre'Shaun Harrison has reeled in 22 passes for 308 yards (30.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Champ Flemings' 11 grabs have netted him 241 yards (24.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Arizona State at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
