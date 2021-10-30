Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs. California Golden Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Deshaun Fenwick (5) breaks away from Washington State Cougars defensive back George Hicks III (18) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 9, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Deshaun Fenwick (5) breaks away from Washington State Cougars defensive back George Hicks III (18) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are on the road for a Pac-12 battle versus the California Golden Bears (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Oregon State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Stadium: California Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oregon State and Cal Stats

    • This year, the Beavers score 11.5 more points per game (35.1) than the Golden Bears allow (23.6).
    • This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (9).
    • The Golden Bears have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (23.4) as the Beavers have allowed (24.7).
    • The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, six fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (12).

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Chance Nolan has thrown for 1,261 yards (180.1 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 192 rushing yards (27.4 ypg) on 39 carries.
    • B.J. Baylor has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 830 yards (118.6 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deshaun Fenwick has collected 332 yards (47.4 per game) on 57 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Trevon Bradford's 278 receiving yards (39.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 21 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Tre'Shaun Harrison has collected 201 receiving yards (28.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes this year.
    • Tyjon Lindsey's 11 catches have netted him 198 yards (28.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Chase Garbers has thrown for 1,717 yards (245.3 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 318 yards (45.4 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Damien Moore's team-high 391 rushing yards (55.9 per game) have come on 81 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • Trevon Clark's team-high 379 receiving yards (54.1 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Jeremiah Hunter has collected 331 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes this year.
    • Kekoa Crawford's 21 receptions have yielded 321 yards (45.9 ypg).

    Oregon State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Washington

    W 27-24

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Washington State

    L 31-24

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Utah

    W 42-34

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    Cal Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Washington State

    L 21-6

    Home

    10/15/2021

    Oregon

    L 24-17

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Colorado

    W 26-3

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Oregon State at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

