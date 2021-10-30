Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs. California Golden Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are on the road for a Pac-12 battle versus the California Golden Bears (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cal vs. Oregon State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: California Memorial Stadium
Oregon State and Cal Stats
- This year, the Beavers score 11.5 more points per game (35.1) than the Golden Bears allow (23.6).
- This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (9).
- The Golden Bears have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (23.4) as the Beavers have allowed (24.7).
- The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, six fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (12).
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Chance Nolan has thrown for 1,261 yards (180.1 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 192 rushing yards (27.4 ypg) on 39 carries.
- B.J. Baylor has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 830 yards (118.6 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
- This season Deshaun Fenwick has collected 332 yards (47.4 per game) on 57 carries with three touchdowns.
- Trevon Bradford's 278 receiving yards (39.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 21 receptions and one touchdown.
- Tre'Shaun Harrison has collected 201 receiving yards (28.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes this year.
- Tyjon Lindsey's 11 catches have netted him 198 yards (28.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Cal Players to Watch
- Chase Garbers has thrown for 1,717 yards (245.3 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 318 yards (45.4 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Damien Moore's team-high 391 rushing yards (55.9 per game) have come on 81 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- Trevon Clark's team-high 379 receiving yards (54.1 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jeremiah Hunter has collected 331 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes this year.
- Kekoa Crawford's 21 receptions have yielded 321 yards (45.9 ypg).
Oregon State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Washington
W 27-24
Home
10/9/2021
Washington State
L 31-24
Away
10/23/2021
Utah
W 42-34
Home
10/30/2021
Cal
-
Away
11/6/2021
Colorado
-
Away
11/13/2021
Stanford
-
Home
11/20/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
Cal Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Washington State
L 21-6
Home
10/15/2021
Oregon
L 24-17
Away
10/23/2021
Colorado
W 26-3
Home
10/30/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
11/6/2021
Arizona
-
Away
11/13/2021
USC
-
Home
11/20/2021
Stanford
-
Away
