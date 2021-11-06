Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Alex Fontenot (8) stretches for the goal line during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 52-29. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 30, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Alex Fontenot (8) stretches for the goal line during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 52-29. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Colorado Buffaloes (2-6, 0-0 Pac-12) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Folsom Field in a battle of Pac-12 opponents. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon State

    Oregon State and Colorado Stats

    • This year, the Beavers rack up 9.3 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (24.6).
    • The Beavers have turned the ball over seven more times (13 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (6) this season.
    • The Buffaloes are averaging 9.6 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Beavers are allowing (26.5).
    • This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, six fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Chance Nolan leads Oregon State with 1,504 passing yards (188.0 ypg) on 107-of-168 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 206 rushing yards (25.8 ypg) on 42 carries.
    • B.J. Baylor has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 872 yards (109.0 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deshaun Fenwick has racked up 380 yards (47.5 per game) on 67 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Trevon Bradford's 402 receiving yards (50.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 27 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Tre'Shaun Harrison has put up a 206-yard season so far (25.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes.
    • Tyjon Lindsey has hauled in 12 catches for 202 yards (25.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Brendon Lewis has 1,016 passing yards (127.0 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 59.1% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 131 rushing yards (16.4 ypg) on 65 carries.
    • Jarek Broussard has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 359 yards (44.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alex Fontenot has taken 67 carries for 228 yards (28.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Brenden Rice's team-leading 280 receiving yards (35.0 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Brady Russell has put together a 184-yard season so far (23.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in 14 passes.
    • Montana Lemonious-Craig's eight receptions have netted him 101 yards (12.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Oregon State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Washington State

    L 31-24

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Utah

    W 42-34

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Cal

    L 39-25

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    Colorado Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Arizona

    W 34-0

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Cal

    L 26-3

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Oregon

    L 52-29

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Oregon State at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Horse Racing
    2021 Breeders Cup Classic

    How to Watch 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13797143
    UFC

    How to Watch UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 - Prelims

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088172
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Bulls

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and guard RJ Barrett (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) drives for the basket around Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy