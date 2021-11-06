Oct 30, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Alex Fontenot (8) stretches for the goal line during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 52-29. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Colorado Buffaloes (2-6, 0-0 Pac-12) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Folsom Field in a battle of Pac-12 opponents. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Folsom Field

Oregon State and Colorado Stats

This year, the Beavers rack up 9.3 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (24.6).

The Beavers have turned the ball over seven more times (13 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (6) this season.

The Buffaloes are averaging 9.6 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Beavers are allowing (26.5).

This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, six fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).

Oregon State Players to Watch

Chance Nolan leads Oregon State with 1,504 passing yards (188.0 ypg) on 107-of-168 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 206 rushing yards (25.8 ypg) on 42 carries.

B.J. Baylor has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 872 yards (109.0 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Deshaun Fenwick has racked up 380 yards (47.5 per game) on 67 attempts with four touchdowns.

Trevon Bradford's 402 receiving yards (50.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 27 receptions and three touchdowns.

Tre'Shaun Harrison has put up a 206-yard season so far (25.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes.

Tyjon Lindsey has hauled in 12 catches for 202 yards (25.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Colorado Players to Watch

Brendon Lewis has 1,016 passing yards (127.0 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 59.1% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 131 rushing yards (16.4 ypg) on 65 carries.

Jarek Broussard has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 359 yards (44.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Alex Fontenot has taken 67 carries for 228 yards (28.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Brenden Rice's team-leading 280 receiving yards (35.0 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with two touchdowns.

Brady Russell has put together a 184-yard season so far (23.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in 14 passes.

Montana Lemonious-Craig's eight receptions have netted him 101 yards (12.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Oregon State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Washington State L 31-24 Away 10/23/2021 Utah W 42-34 Home 10/30/2021 Cal L 39-25 Away 11/6/2021 Colorado - Away 11/13/2021 Stanford - Home 11/20/2021 Arizona State - Home 11/27/2021 Oregon - Away

Colorado Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Arizona W 34-0 Home 10/23/2021 Cal L 26-3 Away 10/30/2021 Oregon L 52-29 Away 11/6/2021 Oregon State - Home 11/13/2021 UCLA - Away 11/20/2021 Washington - Home 11/26/2021 Utah - Away

