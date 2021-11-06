Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Colorado Buffaloes (2-6, 0-0 Pac-12) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Folsom Field in a battle of Pac-12 opponents. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: Folsom Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Oregon State and Colorado Stats
- This year, the Beavers rack up 9.3 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (24.6).
- The Beavers have turned the ball over seven more times (13 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- The Buffaloes are averaging 9.6 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Beavers are allowing (26.5).
- This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, six fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Chance Nolan leads Oregon State with 1,504 passing yards (188.0 ypg) on 107-of-168 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 206 rushing yards (25.8 ypg) on 42 carries.
- B.J. Baylor has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 872 yards (109.0 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
- This season Deshaun Fenwick has racked up 380 yards (47.5 per game) on 67 attempts with four touchdowns.
- Trevon Bradford's 402 receiving yards (50.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 27 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Tre'Shaun Harrison has put up a 206-yard season so far (25.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes.
- Tyjon Lindsey has hauled in 12 catches for 202 yards (25.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Brendon Lewis has 1,016 passing yards (127.0 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 59.1% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 131 rushing yards (16.4 ypg) on 65 carries.
- Jarek Broussard has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 359 yards (44.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Alex Fontenot has taken 67 carries for 228 yards (28.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Brenden Rice's team-leading 280 receiving yards (35.0 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Brady Russell has put together a 184-yard season so far (23.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in 14 passes.
- Montana Lemonious-Craig's eight receptions have netted him 101 yards (12.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Oregon State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Washington State
L 31-24
Away
10/23/2021
Utah
W 42-34
Home
10/30/2021
Cal
L 39-25
Away
11/6/2021
Colorado
-
Away
11/13/2021
Stanford
-
Home
11/20/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Oregon
-
Away
Colorado Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Arizona
W 34-0
Home
10/23/2021
Cal
L 26-3
Away
10/30/2021
Oregon
L 52-29
Away
11/6/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
11/13/2021
UCLA
-
Away
11/20/2021
Washington
-
Home
11/26/2021
Utah
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Oregon State at Colorado
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)