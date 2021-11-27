Skip to main content
    November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs. Oregon Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) celebrates with tight end Teagan Quitoriano (84) after scoring a touchdown on a keeper against the State Sun Devils during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will clash with a fellow Pac-12 squad when they welcome in the Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State

    Oregon and Oregon State Stats

    • The Ducks score 32.7 points per game, 7.9 more than the Beavers allow per outing (24.8).
    • This year, the Ducks have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (16).
    • The Beavers have scored 33.1 points per game this year, 9.1 more than the Ducks have given up.
    • The Beavers have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (19).

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Anthony Brown has been a dual threat to lead Oregon in both passing and rushing. He has 2,270 passing yards (206.4 ypg), completing 62.9% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 559 yards (50.8 ypg) on 118 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Travis Dye, has carried the ball 158 times for 937 yards (85.2 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 308 receiving yards (28.0 per game) on 33 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
    • Devon Williams' 430 receiving yards (39.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Johnny Johnson III has racked up 311 receiving yards (28.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes this year.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Chance Nolan has thrown for 2,106 yards (191.5 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 63.5% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 275 rushing yards (25.0 ypg) on 60 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • B.J. Baylor's team-high 1,200 rushing yards (109.1 per game) have come on 196 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deshaun Fenwick has rushed for 448 yards (40.7 per game) on 78 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Trevon Bradford's 527 receiving yards (47.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Tre'Shaun Harrison has caught 24 passes for 325 yards (29.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Champ Flemings' 13 grabs have netted him 255 yards (23.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Oregon Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Washington

    W 26-16

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Washington State

    W 38-24

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Utah

    L 38-7

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    Oregon State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Colorado

    L 37-34

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Stanford

    W 35-14

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Arizona State

    W 24-10

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Oregon State at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
