Oregon State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Nathaniel Peat (8) runs with the football during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) will take on a familiar opponent as they host the Stanford Cardinal (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Reser Stadium, in a Pac-12 battle.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Stanford

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium

Betting Information for Oregon State vs. Stanford

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -12.5 55.5

Oregon State and Stanford Stats

This year, the Beavers average 4.1 more points per game (33.9) than the Cardinal surrender (29.8).

This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Cardinal's takeaways (6).

The Beavers have allowed their opponents to score 27.7 points per game, 4.8 more than the 22.9 the Cardinal are scoring per contest.

The Cardinal have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Beavers.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Chance Nolan has 1,759 passing yards (195.4 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 61.7% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 245 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 52 carries.

B.J. Baylor's team-high 970 rushing yards (107.8 per game) have come on 153 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.

This season Deshaun Fenwick has piled up 67 carries for 380 yards (42.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Trevon Bradford's team-leading 421 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with three touchdowns.

Tre'Shaun Harrison has collected 253 receiving yards (28.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes this year.

Tyjon Lindsey's 16 catches have netted him 232 yards (25.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Stanford Players to Watch

Tanner McKee has 1,916 passing yards (212.9 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 66 times for 347 yards (38.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Austin Jones has piled up 279 yards (31 per game) on 78 attempts, while also catching 28 passes for 246 yards (27.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Benjamin Yurosek's team-high 475 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with one touchdown.

Elijah Higgins has caught 37 passes for 449 yards (49.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

John Humphreys' 17 receptions this season have resulted in 252 yards (28 ypg) and one touchdown.

