The LA Bowl will feature the Oregon State Beavers heading into a showdown with the Utah State Aggies on December 18, 2021, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Utah State

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium

Betting Information for Oregon State vs. Utah State

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -7 68

Oregon State and Utah State Stats

The Beavers rack up 7.5 more points per game (32.8) than the Aggies give up (25.3).

The Beavers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 19 takeaways .

The Aggies have averaged 7.3 more points scored this year (33.2) than the Beavers have allowed (25.9).

This season the Aggies have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Beavers' takeaways (16).

Oregon State Players to Watch

Chance Nolan has 2,414 passing yards (201.2 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 63.5% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 283 rushing yards (23.6 ypg) on 62 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

B.J. Baylor has carried the ball 209 times for a team-high 1,259 yards (104.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.

This season Deshaun Fenwick has piled up 78 carries for 448 yards (37.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Trevon Bradford's 606 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with five touchdowns.

Tre'Shaun Harrison has put together a 346-yard season so far (28.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes.

Champ Flemings has hauled in 14 grabs for 267 yards (22.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Utah State Players to Watch

Logan Bonner has thrown for 3,554 yards (273.4 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 61.2% of his passes and recording 36 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

Calvin Tyler Jr.'s team-high 764 rushing yards (58.8 per game) have come on 170 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Elelyon Noa has racked up 132 carries for 581 yards (44.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Deven Thompkins' team-high 1,589 receiving yards (122.2 yards per game) have come on 96 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Brandon Bowling has put together a 784-yard season so far (60.3 receiving yards per game) with nine touchdowns, hauling in 52 passes.

Derek Wright's 45 catches have turned into 756 yards (58.2 ypg) and 11 touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.