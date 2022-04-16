Oregon State plays its annual spring game on Saturday as it gets ready for what it hopes to be a breakthrough 2022.

Oregon State showed signs of a resurgence last year when it started the season 4-1, a stretch that included wins against USC and Washington. It was a great start to the year but the program still stumbled down the stretch and finished just 7-6.

How to Watch the Oregon State Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

The Beavers also had big wins against Pac-12 champ Utah and Arizona State but also had bad losses to Cal and Colorado.

On Saturday, they will look to put those behind them as they get back on the field for their spring game.

The spring game is the beginning of a new year and one that brings with it optimism for a great season.

The Beavers will get tested from the very beginning when they host Boise State in week one. It will be a good gauge of what kind of team they have.

Oregon State will have tough road games at Utah, Washington and Arizona State, but does get USC, Washington State and Oregon at home.

The Beavers still have a long road to climb but they hope 2022 can be the year where they break through.

