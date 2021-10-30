Skip to main content
    How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs. California Golden Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon State continues the hunt to keep pace with in-state rival Oregon in the Pac-12 North when it takes on California.
    Author:

    Back in early October, Oregon State suffered its first loss of the year. The Beavers fell to Washington State 31-24. 

    After a week off, they responded in a big way with an upset 42-34 win over Utah. Now at 3-1 in conference and 5-2 overall, they're neck-and-neck with in-state rival Oregon in the Pac-12 North and will look to keep things that way this week when they visit Berkley to take on Cal.

    How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs. California Golden Bears today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

    Live Stream Oregon State Beavers vs. California Golden Bears on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In that win over Utah, the Beavers displayed a balanced offensive attack that saw them average 7.8 yards per play. Quarterback Chance Nolan threw for 208 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while B.J. Baylor led the way on the ground with 152 yards on 19 carries. 

    Historically, this has been a close matchup, with Cal leading the all-time series 38-35. Oregon State has won the last two meetings by four points each, including a 31-27 win last season. 

    Of the last seven meetings, Oregon State has won three by scores of three and four points. Cal has won the remaining four, all by double digits.

    Will that pattern stay true this season? Find out Saturday, when this game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

