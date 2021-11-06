Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    How will Oregon State rebound after getting upset by Cal last week? The Beavers head back on the road this week to take on Colorado.
    Author:

    For the last few weeks, Oregon and Oregon State had been neck-and-neck at the top of the Pac-12 North, each with just one conference loss. But after the Beavers fell to Cal 39-25 last week, they are now back in the pack of three two-loss teams in the division. 

    This week is a big chance for them to get back on track, visiting Colorado.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Colorado Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon

    You can stream the Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Despite last week's hiccup, Oregon State still has one of the best offenses in the Pac-12. Averaging 33.9 points per game, the Beavers rank second only behind Oregon.

    Wide receiver Trevon Bradford is coming off a big-time performance. Against the Bears, he had six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns. 

    They'll face a Colorado defense that has been streaky at times this year but has played at a very high level at times. Earlier this season, the Buffaloes held a Texas A&M team that would go on to beat Alabama to just 10 points.

    Saturday will be the 12th ever meeting between the two schools in football. Oregon State's win in their last matchup in 2018 snapped a three-game Colorado winning streak. That win gave the Beavers a 6-5 all-time advantage.

    Will the Beavers make it two straight wins? Or will the Buffaloes even up the series? 

    Find out Saturday starting at 7 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16898121
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Capital City Go-Go

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17099290
    NASCAR Cup Series

    How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Qualifying

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17093489
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Jets

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17095347
    NHL

    How to Watch Red Wings at Sabres

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17094295
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Capitals

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17093981
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins at Maple Leafs

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17094246
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Canadiens

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17064538
    College Football

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17062983
    College Football

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Colorado

    37 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy