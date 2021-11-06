How will Oregon State rebound after getting upset by Cal last week? The Beavers head back on the road this week to take on Colorado.

For the last few weeks, Oregon and Oregon State had been neck-and-neck at the top of the Pac-12 North, each with just one conference loss. But after the Beavers fell to Cal 39-25 last week, they are now back in the pack of three two-loss teams in the division.

This week is a big chance for them to get back on track, visiting Colorado.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Colorado Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon

You can stream the Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes game online with fuboTV:

Despite last week's hiccup, Oregon State still has one of the best offenses in the Pac-12. Averaging 33.9 points per game, the Beavers rank second only behind Oregon.

Wide receiver Trevon Bradford is coming off a big-time performance. Against the Bears, he had six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

They'll face a Colorado defense that has been streaky at times this year but has played at a very high level at times. Earlier this season, the Buffaloes held a Texas A&M team that would go on to beat Alabama to just 10 points.

Saturday will be the 12th ever meeting between the two schools in football. Oregon State's win in their last matchup in 2018 snapped a three-game Colorado winning streak. That win gave the Beavers a 6-5 all-time advantage.

Will the Beavers make it two straight wins? Or will the Buffaloes even up the series?

Find out Saturday starting at 7 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network.

