    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Just two weeks ago No. 14 Utah upset No. 10 Oregon, dashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff hopes. On Friday the teams play again, this time in the Pac-12 Championship.
    Author:

    It was just two weeks ago that now-No. 10 Oregon traveled to Salt Lake City to take on now-No. 14 Utah in a game that felt like it would determine the Pac-12 landscape.

    Utah won in a decisive upset, knocking the Ducks out of playoff contention. Now, Oregon will look for revenge and to salvage its season, with the two teams facing off in the Pac-12 Championship with a trip to the Rose Bowl on the line.

    How to Watch Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live stream Oregon vs. Utah on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Heading into that last meeting, Oregon was ranked No. 3 in the country and was squarely in the College Football Playoff race, while the Utes had just re-entered the Top 25 on a three-game winning streak. Utah's 38-7 victory removed the Ducks from the playoff picture, while cementing the Utes' spot in the Pac-12 Championship game in Las Vegas. 

    In that game two weeks ago, Utah gashed Oregon on the ground to the tune of 208 total rushing yards. Sophomore Tavion Thomas led the Utes with 94 yards on 21 carries and found the end zone three times. 

    Utah is now on a five-game winning streak after beating Colorado last week, 28-13. The Utes finished the regular season 9-3 and 8-1 in conference. The Ducks also grabbed a win to close out the regular season, taking down in-state rival Oregon State 38-29 to finish 10-2 and 7-2 in Pac-12 play.

    This will be Oregon's fifth appearance in the Pac-12 Championship. The school has won the previous four, including each of the last two years. Utah is appearing for the third time in four years.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
