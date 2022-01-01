How to Watch Outback Bowl Penn State vs. Arkansas

Penn State and Arkansas both got off to surprisingly strong starts in 2021. Each finished in the top half of their respective divisions and now meet in the Outback Bowl looking to end the season on a high note.

Both Penn State and No. 22 Arkansas became dark horses to win their respective conferences early in the season. Losses late in the year prevented that from happening, but the two will look to put a cap on their respective impressive campaigns in the Outback Bowl on Saturday.

How to Watch the Outback Bowl:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Penn State comes out of the Big Ten, finishing the season with a 7-5 record. The Nittany Lions' signature wins include victories over Wisconsin and Auburn.

James Franklin's team features one of the best defenses in the nation this season. They've allowed 16.8 points per game, which ranks 7th nationally. Their 21 touchdowns allowed is tied for the second-fewest, behind only Georgia.

That defense should be a tough test for Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson, who had a breakout campaign in his first season as a starter. The redshirt sophomore completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,578 yards with 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He added another 554 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

This is Penn State's fifth appearance in the Outback Bowl, which has been played since 1986. They're 3-1 in their previous four trips, with wins in 1996, 1999, and 2007 and a loss in their most recent game in 2011. For Arkansas, it will be their first time in the game.

Kickoff for this one is set for noon ET on New Year's Day. You can watch the game on ESPN 2.

