The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Penn State Nittany Lions meet for the Outback Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium

Arkansas and Penn State Stats

The Razorbacks average 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.8).

The Razorbacks have nine giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 19 takeaways .

The Razorbacks have allowed 24.0 points per game this year, close to the same amount as the 26.3 the Nittany Lions have scored.

The Nittany Lions have 13 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 14 takeaways .

Arkansas Players to Watch

K.J. Jefferson has been a dual threat to lead Arkansas in both passing and rushing. He has 2,578 passing yards (214.8 ypg), completing 66.9% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 554 yards (46.2 ypg) on 126 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Trelon Smith's team-high 592 rushing yards (49.3 per game) have come on 117 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

Treylon Burks' team-leading 1,123 receiving yards (93.6 yards per game) have come on 67 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Tyson Morris has grabbed 21 passes for 300 yards (25.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Warren Thompson has hauled in 17 receptions for 278 yards (23.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

Sean Clifford has 2,912 passing yards (242.7 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 125 rushing yards (10.4 ypg) on 86 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Keyvone Lee, has carried the ball 104 times for 495 yards (41.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Noah Cain has piled up 322 yards (26.8 per game) on 101 attempts with four touchdowns.

Jahan Dotson's 1,182 receiving yards (98.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 91 receptions with 12 touchdowns.

Parker Washington has put up a 722-yard season so far (60.2 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 57 passes.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 31 grabs have netted him 447 yards (37.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Arkansas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 LSU W 16-13 Away 11/20/2021 Alabama L 42-35 Away 11/26/2021 Missouri W 34-17 Home 1/1/2022 Penn State - Home

Penn State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Michigan L 21-17 Home 11/20/2021 Rutgers W 28-0 Home 11/27/2021 Michigan State L 30-27 Away 1/1/2022 Arkansas - Away

