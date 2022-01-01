Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Outback Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Penn State Nittany Lions meet for the Outback Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Penn State

    Arkansas and Penn State Stats

    • The Razorbacks average 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.8).
    • The Razorbacks have nine giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 19 takeaways .
    • The Razorbacks have allowed 24.0 points per game this year, close to the same amount as the 26.3 the Nittany Lions have scored.
    • The Nittany Lions have 13 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 14 takeaways .

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • K.J. Jefferson has been a dual threat to lead Arkansas in both passing and rushing. He has 2,578 passing yards (214.8 ypg), completing 66.9% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 554 yards (46.2 ypg) on 126 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Trelon Smith's team-high 592 rushing yards (49.3 per game) have come on 117 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • Treylon Burks' team-leading 1,123 receiving yards (93.6 yards per game) have come on 67 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
    • Tyson Morris has grabbed 21 passes for 300 yards (25.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Warren Thompson has hauled in 17 receptions for 278 yards (23.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Sean Clifford has 2,912 passing yards (242.7 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 125 rushing yards (10.4 ypg) on 86 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Keyvone Lee, has carried the ball 104 times for 495 yards (41.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Noah Cain has piled up 322 yards (26.8 per game) on 101 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Jahan Dotson's 1,182 receiving yards (98.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 91 receptions with 12 touchdowns.
    • Parker Washington has put up a 722-yard season so far (60.2 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 57 passes.
    • KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 31 grabs have netted him 447 yards (37.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Arkansas Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    LSU

    W 16-13

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Alabama

    L 42-35

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Missouri

    W 34-17

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    Penn State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Michigan

    L 21-17

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Rutgers

    W 28-0

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Michigan State

    L 30-27

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres at Bruins

    1 minute ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Vrbo Citrus Bowl Iowa vs. Kentucky

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson (19) in the first half at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame

    1 minute ago
    Michigan defensive lineman Christopher Hinton rushes Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Mich Iowa
    College Football

    Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Citrus Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 minute ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates with the Governor s Cup after defeating the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Kentucky defeated Louisville 52-21. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Kentucky vs. Iowa: Citrus Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 minute ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State: Fiesta Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dezmon Jackson (27) looks back after he is stopped short of the end zone in the loss to the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Fiesta Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 minute ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    21 minutes ago
    Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) reacts to an official's call during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Nikos Frazier/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Memphis at Wichita State in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy