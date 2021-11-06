Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Maryland Terrapins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) celebrates with wide receiver Carlos Carriere (83) after a second half touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) celebrates with wide receiver Carlos Carriere (83) after a second half touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Penn State

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Penn State and Maryland Stats

    • The Nittany Lions put up 26.5 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the Terrapins allow per outing (30.4).
    • The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.
    • The Terrapins have put an average of 29.3 points per game on the board this year, 12.3 more than the 17.0 the Nittany Lions have surrendered.
    • The Terrapins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 14 takeaways .

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Sean Clifford leads Penn State with 2,008 passing yards (251.0 ypg) on 172-of-264 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 142 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Noah Cain, has carried the ball 83 times for 258 yards (32.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Keyvone Lee has rushed for 237 yards (29.6 per game) on 48 carries with one touchdown.
    • Jahan Dotson's team-leading 690 receiving yards (86.3 yards per game) have come on 60 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Parker Washington has put up a 482-yard season so far (60.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes.
    • KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 25 receptions have turned into 383 yards (47.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Taulia Tagovailoa has 2,384 passing yards (298.0 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 70.2% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • Tayon Fleet-Davis has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 399 yards (49.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 209 yards (26.1 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Challen Faamatau has taken 45 carries for 197 yards (24.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Dontay Demus Jr.'s 507 receiving yards (63.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Rakim Jarrett has racked up 463 receiving yards (57.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes this year.
    • Jeshaun Jones' 18 grabs have netted him 224 yards (28.0 ypg).

    Penn State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Iowa

    L 23-20

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Illinois

    L 20-18

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Ohio State

    L 33-24

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    Maryland Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Ohio State

    L 66-17

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Minnesota

    L 34-16

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Indiana

    W 38-35

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Penn State at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Valour FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Valour FC at FC Edmonton

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17064298
    College Football

    How to Watch Navy at Notre Dame

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13896386
    College Football

    How to Watch Campbell at James Madison

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17058965
    College Football

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Rutgers

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17075225
    College Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Cincinnati

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17063850
    College Football

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16882102
    College Football

    How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Western Kentucky

    3 minutes ago
    Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) sprints towards the end zone. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Massachusetts Minutemen 59-3 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Fsu V Umass Second Half044
    College Football

    How to Watch Rhode Island at Massachusetts

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (23) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Rutgers vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy