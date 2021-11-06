Oct 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) celebrates with wide receiver Carlos Carriere (83) after a second half touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium

Penn State and Maryland Stats

The Nittany Lions put up 26.5 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the Terrapins allow per outing (30.4).

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.

The Terrapins have put an average of 29.3 points per game on the board this year, 12.3 more than the 17.0 the Nittany Lions have surrendered.

The Terrapins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 14 takeaways .

Penn State Players to Watch

Sean Clifford leads Penn State with 2,008 passing yards (251.0 ypg) on 172-of-264 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 142 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Noah Cain, has carried the ball 83 times for 258 yards (32.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Keyvone Lee has rushed for 237 yards (29.6 per game) on 48 carries with one touchdown.

Jahan Dotson's team-leading 690 receiving yards (86.3 yards per game) have come on 60 receptions with six touchdowns.

Parker Washington has put up a 482-yard season so far (60.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 25 receptions have turned into 383 yards (47.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Maryland Players to Watch

Taulia Tagovailoa has 2,384 passing yards (298.0 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 70.2% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

Tayon Fleet-Davis has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 399 yards (49.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 209 yards (26.1 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Challen Faamatau has taken 45 carries for 197 yards (24.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Dontay Demus Jr.'s 507 receiving yards (63.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with three touchdowns.

Rakim Jarrett has racked up 463 receiving yards (57.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes this year.

Jeshaun Jones' 18 grabs have netted him 224 yards (28.0 ypg).

Penn State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Iowa L 23-20 Away 10/23/2021 Illinois L 20-18 Home 10/30/2021 Ohio State L 33-24 Away 11/6/2021 Maryland - Away 11/13/2021 Michigan - Home 11/20/2021 Rutgers - Home 11/27/2021 Michigan State - Away

Maryland Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Ohio State L 66-17 Away 10/23/2021 Minnesota L 34-16 Away 10/30/2021 Indiana W 38-35 Home 11/6/2021 Penn State - Home 11/13/2021 Michigan State - Away 11/20/2021 Michigan - Home 11/27/2021 Rutgers - Away

