    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) throws during the third quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

    The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) square off against a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Penn State

    Penn State and Michigan State Stats

    • The Nittany Lions put up just 0.7 more points per game (26.2) than the Spartans give up (25.5).
    • The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six fewer than the Spartans have forced (17).
    • The Spartans have put an average of 32.1 points per game on the board this year, 16.6 more than the 15.5 the Nittany Lions have surrendered.
    • The Spartans have turned the ball over 14 times, four fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (18).

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Sean Clifford leads Penn State with 2,599 passing yards (236.3 ypg) on 224-of-362 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 150 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 78 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Keyvone Lee, has carried the ball 89 times for 416 yards (37.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Noah Cain has rushed for 322 yards (29.3 per game) on 100 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Jahan Dotson's team-leading 1,045 receiving yards (95.0 yards per game) have come on 83 receptions with 10 touchdowns.
    • Parker Washington has put up a 662-yard season so far (60.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 53 passes.
    • KeAndre Lambert-Smith has hauled in 29 receptions for 426 yards (38.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Payton Thorne has thrown for 2,619 yards (238.1 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 121 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on 64 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 233 times for 1,498 yards (136.2 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jordon Simmons has piled up 255 yards (23.2 per game) on 54 attempts.
    • Jayden Reed's team-leading 857 receiving yards (77.9 yards per game) have come on 47 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Jalen Nailor has put up a 587-yard season so far (53.4 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes.
    • Tre Mosley's 29 grabs have yielded 464 yards (42.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Penn State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Maryland

    W 31-14

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Michigan

    L 21-17

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Rutgers

    W 28-0

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    Michigan State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Purdue

    L 40-29

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Maryland

    W 40-21

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Ohio State

    L 56-7

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Penn State at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

