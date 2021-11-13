Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (11) defend during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will square off against a familiar opponent as they visit the No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Beaver Stadium, in a Big Ten battle. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Michigan vs. Penn State

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -1.5 48.5

Michigan and Penn State Stats

The Wolverines put up 19.5 more points per game (36.2) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.7).

The Wolverines have turned the ball over seven times this season, nine fewer than the Nittany Lions have forced (16).

The Nittany Lions have averaged 11.0 more points this season (27.0) than the Wolverines have allowed (16.0).

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (13).

Michigan Players to Watch

Cade McNamara has 1,666 passing yards (185.1 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Hassan Haskins' team-high 829 rushing yards (92.1 per game) have come on 165 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.

This season Blake Corum has taken 130 carries for 778 yards (86.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 137 yards (15.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Cornelius Johnson's team-high 456 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with three touchdowns.

Erick All has collected 255 receiving yards (28.3 yards per game), reeling in 26 passes this year.

Mike Sainristil's 15 catches have yielded 236 yards (26.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Penn State Players to Watch

Sean Clifford leads Penn State with 2,371 passing yards (263.4 ypg) on 199-of-311 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 130 rushing yards (14.4 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Noah Cain, has carried the ball 93 times for 293 yards (32.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Keyvone Lee has rushed for 287 yards (31.9 per game) on 56 carries with one touchdown.

Jahan Dotson's 932 receiving yards (103.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 71 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Parker Washington has caught 43 passes for 498 yards (55.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 27 receptions this season have resulted in 419 yards (46.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

