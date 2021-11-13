Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (11) defend during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (11) defend during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will square off against a familiar opponent as they visit the No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Beaver Stadium, in a Big Ten battle. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan

    Betting Information for Michigan vs. Penn State

    Michigan vs Penn State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan

    -1.5

    48.5

    Michigan and Penn State Stats

    • The Wolverines put up 19.5 more points per game (36.2) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.7).
    • The Wolverines have turned the ball over seven times this season, nine fewer than the Nittany Lions have forced (16).
    • The Nittany Lions have averaged 11.0 more points this season (27.0) than the Wolverines have allowed (16.0).
    • The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (13).

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Cade McNamara has 1,666 passing yards (185.1 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Hassan Haskins' team-high 829 rushing yards (92.1 per game) have come on 165 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Blake Corum has taken 130 carries for 778 yards (86.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 137 yards (15.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Cornelius Johnson's team-high 456 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Erick All has collected 255 receiving yards (28.3 yards per game), reeling in 26 passes this year.
    • Mike Sainristil's 15 catches have yielded 236 yards (26.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Sean Clifford leads Penn State with 2,371 passing yards (263.4 ypg) on 199-of-311 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 130 rushing yards (14.4 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Noah Cain, has carried the ball 93 times for 293 yards (32.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Keyvone Lee has rushed for 287 yards (31.9 per game) on 56 carries with one touchdown.
    • Jahan Dotson's 932 receiving yards (103.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 71 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Parker Washington has caught 43 passes for 498 yards (55.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 27 receptions this season have resulted in 419 yards (46.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Michigan at Penn State

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16952441
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Houston Open, Third Round

    2 minutes ago
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
    College Football

    How to Watch Hampton at Campbell

    2 minutes ago
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
    College Football

    Hampton vs. Campbell: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
    College Football

    Campbell vs. Hampton: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17107028
    College Football

    How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas State

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_17126483
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Coppin State at UConn

    21 minutes ago
    Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) celebrate after a Gonzaga score
    SI Guide

    No. 1 Gonzaga Faces Early Test in College Hoops

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_16687605
    College Football

    How to Watch Colgate at Lafayette

    32 minutes ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Colgate vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy