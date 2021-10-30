Skip to main content
    How to Watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Ohio State Buckeyes running back Marcus Crowley (24) tries to shake off Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jordan Mosley (18) as he runs the ball during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Maryland Terrapins At Ohio State Buckeyes

    Big Ten opponents meet when the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) square off on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Ohio Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State

    Ohio State and Penn State Stats

    • The Buckeyes put up 34.6 more points per game (49.3) than the Nittany Lions give up (14.7).
    • This year, the Buckeyes have five turnovers, eight fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (13).
    • The Nittany Lions have averaged 8.3 more points this year (26.9) than the Buckeyes have allowed (18.6).
    • This season the Nittany Lions have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (11).

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • C.J. Stroud leads Ohio State with 1,965 passing yards (280.7 ypg) on 125-of-185 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, has carried the ball 79 times for 693 yards (99.0 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also caught eight passes for 168 yards (24.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Miyan Williams has piled up 40 carries for 309 yards (44.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Garrett Wilson's 605 receiving yards (86.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Jaxon Smith-Njigba has put up a 551-yard season so far (78.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes.
    • Chris Olave has hauled in 32 grabs for 518 yards (74.0 ypg) and eight touchdowns this season.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Sean Clifford has 1,647 passing yards (235.3 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 64.6% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 153 rushing yards (21.9 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Noah Cain has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 245 yards (35.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Keyvone Lee has taken 45 carries for 228 yards (32.6 per game).
    • Jahan Dotson's 563 receiving yards (80.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 49 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Parker Washington has put together a 374-yard season so far (53.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes.
    • KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 21 grabs are good enough for 334 yards (47.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Ohio State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Rutgers

    W 52-13

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Maryland

    W 66-17

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Indiana

    W 54-7

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    Penn State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Indiana

    W 24-0

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Iowa

    L 23-20

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Illinois

    L 20-18

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Penn State at Ohio State

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
