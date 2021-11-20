Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle from Michigan Wolverines defensive linesman Mazi Smith (58) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle from Michigan Wolverines defensive linesman Mazi Smith (58) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

    The Penn State Nittany Lions (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will clash with a fellow Big Ten squad when they welcome in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Beaver Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Penn State vs. Rutgers

    Penn State vs Rutgers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Penn State

    -18.5

    46.5

    Penn State and Rutgers Stats

    • The Nittany Lions score 3.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Scarlet Knights give up (22.7).
    • This year, the Nittany Lions have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (17).
    • The Scarlet Knights have scored 23.0 points per game this season, 5.9 more than the Nittany Lions have given up.
    • This year the Scarlet Knights have 10 turnovers, seven fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (17).

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Sean Clifford leads Penn State with 2,576 passing yards (257.6 ypg) on 222-of-354 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 146 rushing yards (14.6 ypg) on 76 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Keyvone Lee's team-high 375 rushing yards (37.5 per game) have come on 76 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Noah Cain has rushed for 293 yards (29.3 per game) on 93 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Jahan Dotson's team-leading 993 receiving yards (99.3 yards per game) have come on 80 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Parker Washington has put together a 590-yard season so far (59.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 47 passes.
    • KeAndre Lambert-Smith has hauled in 28 receptions for 419 yards (41.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Noah Vedral has thrown for 1,583 yards (158.3 ypg) to lead Rutgers, completing 60.7% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 256 yards (25.6 ypg) on 82 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Isaih Pacheco has carried the ball 147 times for a team-high 563 yards (56.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • Bo Melton's 519 receiving yards (51.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 48 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Shameen Jones has put up a 292-yard season so far (29.2 receiving yards per game), reeling in 29 passes.
    • Aron Cruickshank's 20 grabs are good enough for 244 yards (24.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Rutgers at Penn State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    nwsl chicago red stars
    NWSL

    How to Watch NWSL Championship Final: Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars

    1 minute ago
    uconn men basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Binghamton at Connecticut in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Georgia fans make nose while Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) gets set to make a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. News Joshua L Jones
    College Football

    How to Watch Lafayette at Lehigh

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13326934
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic University at Western Kentucky

    1 minute ago
    harvard yale football
    College Football

    How to Watch Harvard at Yale

    1 minute ago
    dartmouth football
    College Football

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Brown

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17157266
    College Football

    How to Watch Massachusetts at Army

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17156802
    College Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

    1 minute ago
    michigan state football
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy