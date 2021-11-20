Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle from Michigan Wolverines defensive linesman Mazi Smith (58) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will clash with a fellow Big Ten squad when they welcome in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Penn State vs. Rutgers

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -18.5 46.5

Penn State and Rutgers Stats

The Nittany Lions score 3.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Scarlet Knights give up (22.7).

This year, the Nittany Lions have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (17).

The Scarlet Knights have scored 23.0 points per game this season, 5.9 more than the Nittany Lions have given up.

This year the Scarlet Knights have 10 turnovers, seven fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (17).

Penn State Players to Watch

Sean Clifford leads Penn State with 2,576 passing yards (257.6 ypg) on 222-of-354 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 146 rushing yards (14.6 ypg) on 76 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Keyvone Lee's team-high 375 rushing yards (37.5 per game) have come on 76 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Noah Cain has rushed for 293 yards (29.3 per game) on 93 carries with four touchdowns.

Jahan Dotson's team-leading 993 receiving yards (99.3 yards per game) have come on 80 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Parker Washington has put together a 590-yard season so far (59.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 47 passes.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has hauled in 28 receptions for 419 yards (41.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Noah Vedral has thrown for 1,583 yards (158.3 ypg) to lead Rutgers, completing 60.7% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 256 yards (25.6 ypg) on 82 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Isaih Pacheco has carried the ball 147 times for a team-high 563 yards (56.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

Bo Melton's 519 receiving yards (51.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 48 receptions with three touchdowns.

Shameen Jones has put up a 292-yard season so far (29.2 receiving yards per game), reeling in 29 passes.

Aron Cruickshank's 20 grabs are good enough for 244 yards (24.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.