Penn State Spring Game Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Penn State hits the field on Saturday afternoon for its annual spring football game in Happy Valley.

Penn State plays its spring football game on Saturday, looking to start its rebound from a disappointing end to the 2021 season.

How to Watch the Penn State Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Penn State Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nittany Lions got off to a great start to the year, winning its first five games, including a trip to Wisconsin and a home contest against No. 22 Auburn. Unfortunately, the season went south as they would lose their next three games and six of their last eight.

Only one of those losses was by double digits, and that was a 24-10 defeat to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

The spring game brings new optimism, though, and the Nittany Lions are looking for a better 2022. They will get tested right out of the gate as they head to giant killer Purdue in week one and they then must travel to Auburn for their third game.

Penn State must also take a tough trip to the Big House to take on Michigan, but it gets Ohio State and Michigan State at home.

The Big Ten-East is one of the toughest divisions in college football, but the Nittany Lions are getting ready to compete in 2022.

Regional restrictions may apply.