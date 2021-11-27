No. 12 Michigan State looks to wrap up the regular season on a high note, hosting Penn State on Saturday with the Land Grant Trophy at stake.

After last week's embarrassing 56-7 loss to Ohio State, No. 12 Michigan State looks to end its season on a high note against another rival in Penn State.

The Spartans and Nittany Lions have faced each other since 1914 and almost annually since 1993 when the Land Grant Trophy was introduced.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Through 35 meetings, the all-time series is knotted at 17-17-1; although Penn State has a 16-9 advantage since the introduction of the trophy. It's taken two straight victories from the Nittany Lions to tie the series up, including a 39-24 win at home last season.

In that game last year, Penn State outscored Michigan State 29-3 in the second half and 14-0 in the fourth quarter for a come-from-behind win. Both teams return their starting quarterbacks from last season, with Penn State's Sean Clifford throwing for 232 yards and two touchdowns in the game, while Michigan State's Payton Thorne answered with 325 yards and three scores.

This year Michigan State enters the game with a 9-2 overall record and a perfect 5-0 mark at home. Penn State is 7-4 with a 2-2 road record.

Will Penn State make it three wins in a row over Michigan State to grab the all-time series lead? Or will the Spartans secure their first 10-win regular season since 2015?

