How to Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State

    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    There are massive Big Ten championship implications in play on Saturday night when No. 5 Ohio State takes on No. 20 Penn State.
    The top four teams in the Big Ten East division play each other on Saturday, with No. 8 Michigan State hosting No. 6 Michigan and No. 5 Ohio State hosting No. 20 Penn State. 

    Depending on what happens in East Lansing, will the Buckeyes stay ahead of the pack, or will the Nittany Lions pull themselves back into conference championship contention?

    How to Watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live Stream Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ohio State enters this game with a 6-1 record and is 4-0 in conference play. Penn State meanwhile is 5-2 and 2-2 in the Big Ten, with back-to-back losses to Iowa and Illinois. The Nittany Lions sit first and fourth in the division respectively, with Michigan and Michigan State in between in second and third.

    For Ohio State, this game is about testing its seemingly newfound momentum against a quality opponent. Things looked a little out of sorts for the Buckeyes early in the season, highlighted by their loss to Oregon in Week 2. 

    They've since rolled off five straight wins, scoring over 50 points in four of those games. Quarterback CJ Stroud seems much more comfortable than he did earlier in the season, but he and the Buckeye offense will be truly put to the test against a Penn State defense that ranks sixth in the nation in fewest points allowed.

    Meanwhile, Penn State looked dominant earlier in the season with wins over Wisconsin and Auburn, but the Nittany Lions lost their last two games after starting 5-0. 

    On the offensive side of the ball, James Franklin's team averaged 30.0 points per game in those wins but just 19.0 points per game the last two weeks. This week, the Nittany Lions face an Ohio State defense that hasn't allowed 20 or more points since Sept. 25.

    Saturday's kickoff from Columbus will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

