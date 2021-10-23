How to Watch Penn vs. Yale

    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Penn at Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Saturday features a battle of two struggling Ivy League programs when Penn and Yale square-off.
    Author:

    Penn (2-3, 0-2) is searching for its first conference win of the season on Saturday, as it heads to Connecticut to take on Yale (2-3, 1-1).

    How to Watch: Penn at Yale

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream Penn at Yale on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Quakers are coming off of a 23-14 loss to Columbia. They also their other Ivy League game against Dartmouth, falling 31-7.

    The team has wins over Bucknell and Lehigh. That Lehigh win earned running back Isaiah Malcome Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week recognition. He rushed for 201 yards in a 20-0 victory.

    Yale is 1-1 in Ivy League play, with a win over Cornell and a loss to Dartmouth. The team narrowly lost on the road last week against UConn, falling 21-15 to the Huskies.

    Defensively, the Bulldogs lead the FCS in third-down conversion rate, allowing just 21.3% to be converted to first downs. The team is 13th in scoring defense.

    This is the 87th meeting of these programs, with the first game coming way back in 1879. Yale has won the past three meetings, with a 46-41 win in the most recent game in 2019. Penn hasn't won in New Haven since 2016.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Penn at Yale

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs offensive lineman Camerson Warfield (75) lifts up Yale Bulldogs running back Zane Dudek (33) to celebrate him scoring a touchdown during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt &amp; Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Penn vs. Yale

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_16927690
    College Football

    How to Watch Northwestern at Michigan

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_16995002
    College Football

    How to Watch Illinois at Penn State

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_17002994
    College Football

    How to Watch UMass Minutemen at Florida State Seminoles

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_16691521
    College Football

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Central Michigan

    12 seconds ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) signals at the line during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_16970903
    College Football

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. Texas Tech

    12 seconds ago
    Everton
    Premier League

    How to Watch Everton vs. Watford

    2 hours ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Premier League

    How to Watch Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy