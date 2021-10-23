How to Watch Penn vs. Yale

Saturday features a battle of two struggling Ivy League programs when Penn and Yale square-off.

Penn (2-3, 0-2) is searching for its first conference win of the season on Saturday, as it heads to Connecticut to take on Yale (2-3, 1-1).

How to Watch: Penn at Yale

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET



TV: NESN

The Quakers are coming off of a 23-14 loss to Columbia. They also their other Ivy League game against Dartmouth, falling 31-7.

The team has wins over Bucknell and Lehigh. That Lehigh win earned running back Isaiah Malcome Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week recognition. He rushed for 201 yards in a 20-0 victory.

Yale is 1-1 in Ivy League play, with a win over Cornell and a loss to Dartmouth. The team narrowly lost on the road last week against UConn, falling 21-15 to the Huskies.

Defensively, the Bulldogs lead the FCS in third-down conversion rate, allowing just 21.3% to be converted to first downs. The team is 13th in scoring defense.

This is the 87th meeting of these programs, with the first game coming way back in 1879. Yale has won the past three meetings, with a 46-41 win in the most recent game in 2019. Penn hasn't won in New Haven since 2016.

