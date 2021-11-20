Publish date:
How to Watch Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Princeton Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pennsylvania Quakers (3-6, 0-0 Ivy League) and the Princeton Tigers (8-1, 0-0 Ivy League) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Franklin Field in a battle of Ivy League opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Princeton
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Stadium: Franklin Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pennsylvania and Princeton Stats
- The Quakers score 19.7 points per game, comparable to the 17.8 per matchup the Tigers surrender.
- This year, the Quakers have turned the ball over zero times, while the Tigers have forced zero.
- The Tigers have scored 33.3 points per game this year, 13.2 more than the Quakers have given up.
- The Tigers have zero giveaways this season, while the Quakers have zero takeaways .
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- John Quinnelly has 782 passing yards (86.9 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 49.6% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- Isaiah Malcome has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 669 yards (74.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He has also caught 26 passes for 175 yards (19.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Trey Flowers has piled up 342 yards (38.0 per game) on 89 carries with five touchdowns.
- Ryan Cragun's 463 receiving yards (51.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Rory Starkey Jr. has caught 20 passes for 323 yards (35.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
Princeton Players to Watch
- Cole Smith leads Princeton with 2,356 passing yards (261.8 ypg) on 181-of-275 passing with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 149 rushing yards (16.6 ypg) on 95 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Collin Eaddy has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 477 yards (53.0 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
- Jacob Birmelin's 730 receiving yards (81.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 58 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Andrei Iosivas has collected 618 receiving yards (68.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes this year.
- Dylan Classi's 33 grabs have netted him 581 yards (64.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Princeton at Pennsylvania
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)