    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Princeton Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pennsylvania Quakers (3-6, 0-0 Ivy League) and the Princeton Tigers (8-1, 0-0 Ivy League) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Franklin Field in a battle of Ivy League opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Princeton

    Pennsylvania and Princeton Stats

    • The Quakers score 19.7 points per game, comparable to the 17.8 per matchup the Tigers surrender.
    • This year, the Quakers have turned the ball over zero times, while the Tigers have forced zero.
    • The Tigers have scored 33.3 points per game this year, 13.2 more than the Quakers have given up.
    • The Tigers have zero giveaways this season, while the Quakers have zero takeaways .

    Pennsylvania Players to Watch

    • John Quinnelly has 782 passing yards (86.9 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 49.6% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Isaiah Malcome has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 669 yards (74.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He has also caught 26 passes for 175 yards (19.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Trey Flowers has piled up 342 yards (38.0 per game) on 89 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Ryan Cragun's 463 receiving yards (51.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Rory Starkey Jr. has caught 20 passes for 323 yards (35.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

    Princeton Players to Watch

    • Cole Smith leads Princeton with 2,356 passing yards (261.8 ypg) on 181-of-275 passing with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 149 rushing yards (16.6 ypg) on 95 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Collin Eaddy has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 477 yards (53.0 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • Jacob Birmelin's 730 receiving yards (81.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 58 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Andrei Iosivas has collected 618 receiving yards (68.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes this year.
    • Dylan Classi's 33 grabs have netted him 581 yards (64.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Princeton at Pennsylvania

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
